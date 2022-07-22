MAKING HEADLINES
2 more sentenced in poaching
KEYSER — Two more defendants in West Virginia’s largest-ever poaching case have been sentenced.
Robert Horner Sr. must pay $1,881 in fines and court costs for misdemeanors he pled guilty to. He was originally charged with a count of spotlighting, 2 of illegal wildlife possession, 3 of conspiracy, 1 of hunting from a vehicle and 1 of nighttime hunting, but the charges were reduced.
His son, Robert “Beau” Horner Jr. entered an Alford plea for charges including spotlighting, illegal possession of wildlife and hunting from a vehicle.
He was ordered to pay $5,727 in fees, fines and court costs and was sentenced to 60 days of home detention at a cost of $14.70 daily plus a $75 connection fee for his ankle monitor. Beau Horner lives with his parents.
Justice calls special session
Gov. Jim Justice called on state lawmakers Wednesday to meet at the Capitol next week to consider a permanent 10% reduction in the state’s income tax.
“Once we get the ball rolling, we can keep coming back and chipping away at our personal income tax until it’s completely eliminated,” the Republican said. West Virginia’s tax collections for 2021 totaled $5.89 billion.
Justice asked lawmakers to convene a special session at noon Monday. He said his proposal contains no increases on any other state taxes, and that personal tax brackets would remain the same. He said West Virginians at every income level would see their taxes drop.
Justice said the proposal would be retroactive to Jan. 1 and would put $254 million back into residents’ pockets when they file their 2022 taxes.
Also: A $2.8 million grant is coming to Cacapon State Park in Morgan County to complete the design of a 35-mile mountain bike trail system there. … The MegaMillions jackpot being drawn tonight is $630 million. … Temperatures are expected to hit their highest so far in 2022 this weekend — 96 on Saturday and 99 on Sunday — the National Weather Service says. … Covid cases remain elevated in Hampshire and most of the state. This was 1 of the 47 counties in the yellow on West Virginia’s 5-color tracking map.
Fun food and music on tap
Fun food, a concert and a children’s musical are all on offer this weekend in Hampshire County.
Take your pick for the eating.
• It’s Foodie Friday from 4 to 6 this afternoon at the Co-op, 56 S. Marsham St., in Romney.
• On Saturday, pig out at the all-you-can-eat pizza buffet from 3:30 to 8 p.m. at the Capon Springs Fire Hall, 3144 Capon Springs Road. Pay $12 ($6 for ages 5-10, free younger) and fill up on cheese, pepperoni, meat lovers, vegie, cheeseburger, buffalo chicken or BBQ chicken pizza, salad bar, dessert, lemonade, coffee or iced tea.
The kids will be on stage after a week of rehearsals in “Hansel and Gretel” at WVSDB’s multi-purpose room for performances at 3 and 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $5 at the door.
The Scooches are in concert at the River House from 7 to 9 Saturday night. Tickets are $15 at the door.
Also at the River House: There’s an open mic from 6 to 8 tonight … The Herb Club meets from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Berkeley eliminates Potomac Valley
Potomac Valley Post 64 lost 8-2 Thursday night to Berkeley Post 14.
The Hornets advance to the American Legion state tournament. Potomac Valley ends the season with an 11-13 record.
Prepare for a peach of a good time
Our guide to the Aug. 5-7 West Virginia Peach Festival will set up a great weekend for you.
We’ll also cover:
• Opening days at the 65th annual Hampshire County Fair
• Post 64’s Legion baseball results
• What to do with those summer squash that are overrunning gardens.
