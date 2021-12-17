MAKING HEADLINES
Schools brace for threat
Hampshire County Schools posted a letter to families Thursday night saying police may have an added presence at schools today.
The spur to action is postings on Tik Tok that have been urging a national day of violence in schools for today. Law enforcement agencies across the nation say there have been no credible, specific threats, but school districts coast to coast have stepped up precautions.
In addition to Hampshire, Eastern Community and Technical College sent an alert to its staff and students this morning.
Fire gets a head start on demolition
Fire Thursday night destroyed a building in Capon Bridge that is scheduled to be torn down to make way for the green bridge replacement next year.
The building housed Frank’s Small Engine Repair, which had recently moved, and Fireside Church. It was on the north side of U.S. 50 just west of the bridge.
Crews were called in around 8:30 p.m. Thursday and traffic on 50 was shut down for a while.
County records another Covid death
A 66-year-old Romney man succumbed to Covid-19 this week, the Hampshire County Health Department reported Wednesday.
He was hospitalized at the time of his passing, the county’s 57th victim of the virus since the pandemic began 19 months ago.
• As of Thursday night, Hampshire County had 59 active Covid cases with 4 people hospitalized. Ten new cases were reported Thursday.
• The Health Department says testing will be available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday for the next 2 weeks, with the office closed on both Fridays for Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.
• A Pfizer clinic is scheduled at the Health Department on U.S. 50 in Augusta for 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, whether it’s 1st, 2nd or booster shots. Call 304-496-9640 to schedule an appointment.
Toys from the heart
The ministry from Romney's First United Methodist Church that refurbishes gently used toys is looking for takers in this last week before Christmas.
Parents and grandparents are welcome to come pick out toys for kids of all ages at Esther's House Toys from the Heart, 75 N. High St., just north of Romney First UMC.
Next week's hours will be 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday (Dec. 20-22) and also 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
THIS WEEKEND
Good food, good shopping and Good News
The last weekend before Christmas is quieter than the last 2 have been in Hampshire County.
• The “foodie Friday” event returns to the Co-op in Romney with a holiday spin from 3 to 7 this eveningExpect a festive atmosphere embellished with food, wine, music and more.
• As a part of Romney’s Winterfest, local businesses have been invited to stay open later tonight and Saturday.
• The River House in Capon Bridge dips its toes back into Icelandic culture Sunday afternoon with “Jolabokaflod,” a book exchange from noon to 4 p.m. Swap, give or get a book in the Icelandic tradition.
And don’t forget Capon Bridge’s Christmas tree forest is open for viewing this weekend and the festival of trees is in place on the Courthouse lawn in Romney until Jan. 2.
Plus: Central Hampshire Park’s festival of lights with its 230 displays is open nightly.
Seasonal worship
Churches around the county are staging special services Sunday.
• A different kind of presentation will occur during Romney First Baptist’s 11 a.m. worship service Sunday. A 1-act “radio” play called “Jacob’s Gift,” adapted from the beloved children’s book by Max Lucado, will be performed.
• Mt. Union Christian Church will present the cantata “One Small Child” at 9 a.m. Sunday. The church is on Route 29, north of Slanesville.
• Mountain View Assembly of God will hold its Christmas play at 6 p.m. Sunday at the church on U.S. 50 atop Cooper Mountain.
• Romney First United Methodist and Romney Presbyterian Church choirs will be combining for a joint Christmas cantata service sung at the Methodist Church at 10 a.m. Sunday.
SPORTS
Applemen squeeze by Trojans in OT
The Hampshire girls basketball team hit the road on Wednesday with a trip to Inwood and things looked delicious at the half as the Trojans led 31-20. The 2nd half was more tart for Hampshire as the Applemen overcame the 11-point deficit winning 55-52 in overtime. With the loss, Hampshire is now (1-3) on the season. Hampshire is back on the hardwood tonight with a game against Wheeling Central starting at 6 p.m. on Sunrise Summit.
Also: The Capon Bridge Bobcats bounced the Pioneers in both boys basketball games on Wednesday evening. The Capon Bridge A-Team won 32-27 while the B-Team edged RMS 27-25.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Christmas memories
Echoes of the past resonate at the holidays in our Living section feature
We’ll also cover:
• Romney’s hopes for home rule
• A heart that stopped once — and recovered
• What will be Hampshire County’s story of the year?
