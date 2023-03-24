MAKING HEADLINES
Virginia man found dead in Baker
BAKER – The body of a Christiansburg, Va. man was found in Baker Wednesday after a month-long search.
The Hardy County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the body of an elderly Virginia man, Siegfried Holzer, 86, was found Wednesday in the area where his vehicle was recovered in February.
The remains have been sent to the medical examiner's office and police are awaiting positive identification, reported a Christiansburg spokesperson.
Law enforcement officials from Christiansburg and Hardy County have been looking for Holzer, a former Virginia Tech professor, since February. He reportedly left his home on Feb. 23 to go to the store, but never returned. His family, upon realizing he hadn't checked in, activated a GPS locator on his vehicle and located it driving out of the area.
Officials found the vehicle in Hardy County, along State Route 55 in Baker. A month later, on Wednesday, they found his body.
Fire razes Shanks barn
SHANKS – Fire engulfed the barn behind Abundant Life Greenhouse in Shanks Thursday, rendering it a total loss and fatally injuring a horse.
When the barn on Abundant Life Lane went up in flames, it brought companies from Augusta, Romney, Slanesville and North River.
At the time of the fire, there was one horse in the barn that was severely burned and suffered from smoke inhalation. She succumbed to her injuries Thursday at an equine center in Leesburg.
Making it rain: Gov. Jim Justice announced Thursday a State of Preparedness for all counties in the state due to the forecast of nasty weather.
The National Weather Service is predicting heavy precipitation, high winds and potential flooding throughout the state. Anyone driving should do so carefully, as the roadways may have flooding and standing water.
THIS WEEKEND
Say BINGO! to a good weekend
Test your luck and start your weekend today with Bingo at Hampshire Park from 5 to 9 p.m. Snacks such as hamburgers, hot dogs, fries, chips and candy will be available before and during games. Payout will be based on the number of players. A book of 16 game cards costs $15, and the second book will cost $10. There will also be other games of chance, like a 50/50 raffle and “The Joker’s Wild.” Visit hampshirecountyparks.com/upcomingevents or follow the Hampshire County Parks and Recreation Facebook page for more information.
Also on Friday: Open mic might be the push you need to pursue your hobby as a musician or poet. Head to The River House from 6 to 9 p.m. to participate or support local talent. Food and drinks will be available for purchase during the event.
On Saturday: Help tomorrow’s future by supporting the 19th Annual Youth Auction at Hope Christian Church. The proceeds from the auction, starting at 5 p.m., will benefit Teen Camp 2023. The camp is a weeklong program for middle and high schoolers that feature fellowship, fun activities and worship. Teens from all walks of life come together to engage in an opportunity for growth. Disadvantaged students often come from broken homes or deal with heavy issues in their day-to-day life; this is an opportunity to show them hope and the wonder of faith.
On Sunday: A little drive up North to Cumberland may bring unexpected laughs and giggles. The Embassy Theatre in Maryland will present “God’s Perfect Idiot” – a comedy show in which Luke Raible brings humor into his memories of growing up in a rural area, befriending strange people and making questionable decisions. Tickets are $10, and the show begins at 7 p.m. It will contain adult language and themes.
SPORTS
Girls first, boys runner-up at season opener
On Wednesday evening Hampshire High hosted a quad-meet to open up the 2023 track campaign. The Trojan girls racked up 117 points to capture first place, besting Frankfort (76), Moorefield (25) and East Hardy (22).
The Falcon boys flew away with first scoring 95 points. Hampshire (77) finished second and Moorefield (56) third.
