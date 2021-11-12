MAKING HEADLINES
State OKs Cornwell closing
CHARLESTON — The State Board of Education has given its approval to closing John J. Cornwell School in Levels at the end of this school year.
The board said OK at its monthly meeting Wednesday morning, accepting Hampshire County’s reasons of accelerated enrollment decreases, safety concerns and required educational needs.
The school is 1 of 5 elementary schools earmarked to close after the county passed a school construction bond in 2020, which will result in the construction of 3 new consolidated schools.
Cornwell students will be reassigned from the closed school to Romney or Slanesville elementary schools in the interim.
Covid update: The up-and-down of Covid-19 in Hampshire County continues. The Health Department reported only 8 new cases Thursday, but the active total remains at 100. Two people are hospitalized with the virus.
Just 39% of the county residents age 5 or older are fully vaccinated. Another 4% have had their 1st doses.
Also: Hampshire High is on virtual learning today because of a staffing shortage… About 3/10ths of an inch of rain fell overnight as recorded at the Division of Forestry’s weather station.
THIS WEEKEND
Capture the beauty of mustangs
The Mustang Discovery Ride gallops into Keyser today.
Mustangs and their riders are arriving on the Quad at Potomac State College for a Meet the Mustangs session from 11 a.m. to noon. A Meet the Mustangs Demo will be held at the Indoor Riding Arena at 5 p.m. Both events are open to the public.
The Mustang Discovery Ride is a coast-to-coast journey, covering 12 states in 12 months, starting 2 months ago in Delaware to highlight the plight of 53,000 wild horses in holding pens.
More for veterans: Legion Post 91 is serving up a carry-out dinner for veterans from 5 to 7 tonight. Capon Valley Ruritan will dish up breakfast free to vets and their spouses (freewill offering for others) starting at 7:30 a.m. Saturday.
Also on Saturday: Springfield’s Ruritans are serving up a buckwheat pancake supper from 3-6 p.m.Saturday.
SPORTS
Area teams ready for football playoffs
A few local teams begin their playoff journey this evening with hopes of making it to the Super Six Championships in early December. In class AA, the No. 13 seeded Frankfort Falcons (6-4) are taking a trip to Shinnston this evening to play against the No. 4 seeded Lincoln Cougars (8-2). This is the 1st time the 2 schools have met on the gridiron. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.
In class A, the No. 3 seeded East Hardy Cougars (9-1) will host No. 14 Meadow Bridge (6-4) on Saturday starting at 1:30 p.m. No. 9 Moorefield (7-3) will also be in action on Saturday as they hit the road to play No. 8 Wheeling Central (7-3) at Wheeling Island Stadium with kickoff at 1:30 p.m.
