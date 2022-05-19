It all comes down to next Tuesday.
New Creek’s Keith Funkhouser — behind in the 88th Delegate District Republican Primary by 4 votes — is asking Mineral County for a recount, which is scheduled for next Tuesday at the Courthouse in Keyser.
But his initial request to recount the Hampshire County votes in the newly created, 2-county district was withdrawn Thursday afternoon.
Hampshire County Clerk Eric Strite speculated that the difference is in the way each county conducted its vote.
Hampshire used election equipment that it 1st used 2 years ago. A ballot created by each voter in the voting booth is electronically counted.
“There’s almost no margin for error” in the system, Strite said.
But Mineral County only used the same voting system for the 1st time on May 10 and offered its voters the option of the new system or using the old Scantron ballots that are marked on a pre-printed piece of paper.
That opens those ballots to errors, both in marking and counting.
