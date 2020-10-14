How mast production in this region compares to the 49-year average
Pct.
Hard mast Change
Beech + 70
Scarlet oak + 48
Red/black oak 0
Yellow poplar – 6
Scrub oak – 28
Walnut – 46
Hickory – 49
White oak – 74
Chestnut – 84
Soft mast
Blackberry + 76
Dogwood + 64
Greenbrier + 21
Black cherry – 15
Grape – 27
Apple – 73
Crabapple – 84
Hawthorne – 85
*Ecological region 1 includes Hampshire, Jefferson, Berkeley, Morgan, Mineral, Hardy, Grant and Pendleton counties.
