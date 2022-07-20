Aubrey Urbanowicz, chief meteorologist at WHSV, Channel 3 in Harrisonburg, Va., has some advice worth remembering about severe weather.
“Make sure you pay attention to the weather,” she says. “Summer storms can catch people off guard because it’s not a major, widespread event like a hurricane.”
• Make sure you have ways to get warnings, whether on your phone or the NOAA weather radio.
• Also, it is important to report storm damage. “You can report to local media, 911 centers will report to NWS or you can report directly to NWS.”
