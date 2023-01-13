MAKING HEADLINES
34 indicted in drug trafficking bust
…including 20 Hampshire residents, all charged for their alleged involvement in two Baltimore-based drug rings.
Two Baltimore-based drug trafficking organizations that brought huge amounts of fentanyl into West Virginia – causing at least two overdose deaths – were dismantled by 34 federal indictments that were unsealed Wednesday by the Department of Justice.
These people, including 20 from Hampshire County, were indicted on charges related to the sale of fentanyl, heroin and other drugs in Hampshire and Mineral.
Kentrel Anthony Rollins, 30, and Sean Jarred Davis, 31, both of Baltimore, are alleged to be leaders of “loosely connected” drug trafficking organizations that brought drugs to Hampshire County and other areas, said U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld.
There are 12 people total charged in the Rollins case, and 22 charged in the Davis case.
A press conference Wednesday afternoon brought Ihlenfeld to Romney to speak about the bust, along with Hampshire County Prosecutor Rebecca Miller and Hampshire County Sheriff Nathan Sions.
For more information on these cases, as well as a list of the additional indictments and a better look at how the investigation went, see next week’s Review.
The Legislative session began Wednesday: Taxes, insurance (PEIA insurance, specifically) and education look to be the hot-button topics heading into the 60-day session.
Also: Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which is a federal holiday. Government offices will be closed.
The Review office will remain open.
Visit www.HampshireReview.com every day for the latest news of importance here.
THIS WEEKEND
Healing Waters to hold Bible study
Healing Waters Biker Church will lead a Bible study today at 7 p.m. at the Capon Bridge Community Center. All are welcome to get to know the Bible.
On Saturday, Springfield Ruritan Club is featuring a pancake supper from 3-6 p.m. on the 14th.
Also on Saturday: Capon Valley Ruritan will hold their holiday party at 2 p.m. with food entertainment and gifts. Everyone is welcome.
Sunday: The writers will come together once again for a monthly meeting at the River House, from 1 to 3 p.m. All types of writers are invited to attend. This month, the guest author Wayne David Hubbard will discuss his poetry book “Death Throes of the Broken Clockwork Universe.” Snacks and beverages will be available.
Check out our complete community calendar at www.HampshireReview.com any time.
SPORTS
Trojans head to Keyser
The Golden Tornado knocked off HHS in December 54-53 on Sunrise Summit. Tonight the Trojans seek revenge in Tornado Alley starting at 7:30 p.m. For Hampshire, Jenson Fields is averaging 16.6 points per game while his teammate Easton Shanholtz has managed 16.1 ppg through 11 games this season.
Girls game postponed: The Trojan girls had their game against Allegany postponed on Thursday evening. There has been no announcement yet on a makeup date.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
The state of our state
Digging into some of the facts and figures in the Governor’s address
We’ll also cover:
• A look at the ravages of fentanyl on our community
• The latest on the “what to name our new schools” discussion
• The cannabis timeline – when will we see a dispensary here?
Pick up a copy of the Review on Wednesday. It’s the best $1.05 you’ll spend this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.