CRESAPTOWN — A Green Spring man was killed Thursday when he was struck by an SUV while walking on U.S. 220.
James Robert Lambert, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene near the Weis Market entrance, Maryland State Police said. His identify was not confirmed until Friday.
Reports say Lambert was walking in the southbound lane when he was hit by a 2007 Subaru Forester driven by a 31-year-old man from Rawlings, which is about 6 miles south of Cresaptown.
The driver, who State Police did not identify, was taken to UPMC Western Maryland for Treatment. Police said neither speeding nor impaired driving was a factor in the 5:40 p.m. accident.
A passersby attempted life-saving measures on Lambert before first responders arrived, authorities said.
