Gov. proposes cutting income tax
CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice proposed cutting the personal income tax during his State of the State address Wednesday night to kick off the 60-day 2021 Legislative session.
Justice wants to cut the tax by half for most earners and by a third for wealthier people.
To make up for the lost revenue, he proposed raising the sales tax by 1.5 points and additional taxes on soda and gasoline.
Covid update: Eight additional cases were confirmed Wednesday, giving the county 57 active with 5 hospitalizations.
In the 11 months of the pandemic, 1,504 residents here have tested positive for the virus with 25 dying from the disease.
Also: Monday is Presidents Day. Government offices are closed and no mail will be delivered. Both Hampshire schools and the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind will be in session. For Hampshire schools, Group A will be in class and Group B will be learning remotely.
Making maple syrup
One Hampshire family gathers to create late-winter goodness.
We’ll also cover:
• How we died in 2020
• The school board’s latest update on classroom attendance
