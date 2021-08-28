Todd Giffin Memorial Tournament 2021 T-shirt design
It's game(s) day in Capon Bridge. 
The 2021 Todd Giffin Memorial Volleyball Tournament is being played today on the grounds of the Capon Bridge Fire Hall. Registration for volleyball teams starts at 9 and play follows at 10.
But there's so much more to this day — a cornhole tournament, food, silent auction, raffles, T-shirts, bounce house, all capped off with live music from Larry Fitzgerald and his mates in the Crushing Day band.
The day memorializes a quintessential Capon Bridger taken too soon, the the proceeds all go back into the community. 

