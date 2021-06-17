CHARLESTON — A surprise proclamation from Gov. Jim Justice this afternoon (Thursday, June 17) declared this Saturday a state holiday, celebrating Juneteenth — the day that news of the Emancipation Proclamation reached the last slaves in Galveston, Texas.
The proclamation means all state offices will be closed Friday in observance of the holiday. County Clerk Eric Strite said all Hampshire County offices will be closed as well.
Justice's announcement comes on the heels of the speedy and overwhelming passage in Congress this week making Juneteenth a federal holiday.
