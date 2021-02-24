What we need
Editor:
Please quit worrying about how many times I go to Moorefield or Keyser or how many times I cruise up the road and thinking I’m hot stuff.
Well, I’m not. I just mind my own business and I don’t run the tractor up and down the road drunk.
What you need a lot of and what I need to do more of like praying to God and giving thanks to him every day for letting all of us live to see another day and pray we don’t get that covid.
And care about our fellow man and hope that families are all right and in good health. And be thankful to him for it. Also be thankful for what you have.
Hershel Medley, Purgitsville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.