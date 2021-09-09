ROMNEY — The Love Shack Rescue owner has lost her own dogs as well as the ones she rescued.
For the 2nd time this year, a judge told Sabrina Droescher that she cannot keep 6 dogs she claimed as her own after the county shut down her rescue operation and pulled 103 dogs out of there in April.
Droescher asked for the dogs’ return at an April 16 hearing, but Magistrate Ron DiCiolla said no. She appealed to the Circuit Court and this morning (Thursday, Sept. 9) Judge Charles Carl had the same answer.
“There is no excuse for what happened here,” Carl said as he ordered Droescher to pay the county $4,533 for the expense that animal control has incurred in keeping the dogs.
Droescher, who represented herself in court, could appeal the verdict to the State Supreme Court.
Animal Control removed the 5 dogs — Darby, Cassandra, Betty, Emily and Slone — from her property on Timber Mountain in early April. She has custody of a 6th dog, Sasha, that Animal Control said was too dangerous to be removed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.