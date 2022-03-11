MAKING HEADLINES
Brace for a snowstorm
Get ready for a roller coaster of weather this weekend.
A sunny afternoon with a high around 67 will give way to rain this evening, turning to sleet overnight and snow in the wee hours of Saturday, the National Weather Service says.
By the time the snow ends Saturday morning, with 2 to 5 inches on the ground (on top of the sleet) here, temperatures will be dropping and winds will be picking up.
Winds of 15 to 25 mph will gust to 45. Saturday’s high temperature will be 49 degrees at midnight, falling to 34 by noon and on down to 15 by dawn Sunday.
Sunday will rebound to the mid-40s with a chance of afternoon showers.
Prices keep rising
Both the national and state average for gas prices were at record highs again this morning.
Gasbuddy.com reported the average price of a gallon of gas in West Virginia was $4.12 while the national average set a record for the 4th consecutive day, at $4.36.
Covid update
An 87-year-old man from Capon Bridge has died from complications related to Covid-19, the Health Department reported Thursday. He is the 71st life lost here to the virus.
Three new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Hampshire County Thursday, bringing the active caseload to 10, with 2 hospitalized. The county remains green on the state’s 5-color tracking map.
THIS WEEKEND
Eat for a good cause
Tie on your feedbag Saturday morning for Timber Ridge Christian Church’s big benefit breakfast, where your donation goes to Hospice of the Panhandle.
On the menu are pancakes (of the buttermilk and buckwheat variety), bacon, sausage, sausage gravy, fresh fruit, coffee, juice and cocoa. Carryout is also available.
On Saturday: Make sure you “spring forward” before you hit the hay Saturday night, because Daylight Saving Time officially begins at 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Turn those clocks an hour forward, and maybe go to bed a little earlier so you don’t miss out on any beauty sleep.
SPORTS
Scrimmages today at HHS
The spring season has arrived on Sunrise Summit and the Trojan baseball and softball teams host a pair of scrimmages this evening. Over on the baseball field, HHS scrimmages Moorefield at 4:30 p.m., meanwhile on the softball field the Trojans host East Hardy at 4:30 p.m.
