100 Years Ago — Oct. 13, 1920
Work started Monday morning on laying the white facing brick at the Courthouse. Work on the concrete floors has been delayed because the steel reinforcing rods have not arrived.
Mrs. D. C. Martin and daughter of White Sulphur, is visiting her father and sister here.
Mr. and Mrs. B. T. Racey left last week by auto for Morgantown to spend a few days. Mrs. Emma Poland, of Wappocomo, went with them.
George Williams came from Charleston last week to spend a few days at his old home near town.
50 Years Ago — Oct. 14, 1970
This week, as Shawnee Girl Scout Council opens its 1970 Fund Drive in our community, it is well to remind ourselves that the future of the community depends on the generation of young people just now growing up. The young girls will be the wives of our young businessmen and community leaders, the mothers of our next generation. They will, in large measure, determine the cultural tone of our community.
Navy Seaman Richard E. Patterson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ellis H. Patterson, and husband of the former Miss Mary Carder, all of Romney, W. Va., was named “Sailor of the Month” while serving at the Naval Air Station, Norfolk, Va.
Eighty-one degrees on the 13th and 45 degrees on the 8th were the respective high and low for the week. Precipitation measured .27 inches.
40 Years Ago — Oct. 15, 1980
The Romney Halloween Parade will be held Saturday, Oct. 25. The children’s judging will be held at the Bank of Romney parking lot, at 3:30 p.m. The parade will start at 4 p.m., proceeding down Rosemary Lane up to the Romney Grade School. There will be prizes for the scariest, prettiest, most original, smallest, mummers and best cartoon character. See all you ghosts and goblins at the parade.
The Zane Loy family of Shanks, W. Va., in Hampshire County was recently honored as one of W. Va.’s “Outstanding Farm Families” for 1980. The Loys had previously been named as W. Va.’s “Outstanding Broiler Breeder Producer” by the W. Va. Poultry Association and were 1 of 17 families recognized at a banquet held in Beckley on Sept. 26. Agriculture Commissioner Gus R. Douglass presented the Loys with a plaque and a cash award in recognition of their outstanding contribution to agriculture in W. Va.
Hampshire County’s 1st apartment complex designed and built especially for the elderly and the handicapped will be dedicated next Saturday afternoon, Oct. 18, at 3 p.m. Located at the corner of Grafton and Armstrong Streets in Romney, Heritage Village Apartments will be open for public inspection following the dedication ceremonies until 5 p.m.
30 Years Ago — Oct. 17, 1990
Division of Forestry personnel report that many areas of W. Va. are near or at their peak fall color splendor. All of the south central W. Va. counties are at peak except for McDowell and Wyoming Counties. The spectacular coloration can be seen by travelling from Beckley to Princeton; Routh 99 over Bolt Mountain; Route 60 from Hawks Nest State Park to Rupert, and Route 19 from Summersville to Beckley.
When the USS West Virginia Trident Submarine (SSBN-736) is commissioned in naval ceremonies this Saturday, Oct. 20, in Kings Bay, Ga., many Hampshire County friends and relatives will be very proud of 1 sailor that is in the vessel’s crew. MTI (SS) Kelly J. Jaeger, a 1981 Hampshire High School graduate, and former Levels resident, will be 1 of 150 blue crewmen who will take the nuclear submarine to sea as part of the 1st line of defense of our country.
Final counts and figures are revealing just how many previous records were broken by this year’s Old Fashioned Apple Harvest Festival held at the Burlington United Methodist Children’s Home the weekend of Oct. 6-7. According to Rev. Beckman, the Home’s Director of Development, all previous attendance records were broken both days with a total of nearly 30,000 people in attendance.
20 Years Ago — Oct. 18, 2000
The W. Va. Commission for the Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing recently moved its office from Charleston to Romney. The WVCDHH serves as a communication bridge between hearing persons and those who are deaf and hard of hearing.
Ashley Watts, daughter of Mac and Robbin Watts, is crowned the 2000 homecoming queen for Hampshire High School. The junior representative was escorted by Judge Donald Cookman and was crowned by last year’s homecoming queen, Paige Moreland.
Author Normagene Warner was at the Hampshire County Public Library Monday to introduce her book, “Standing on Tiptoe” to the community. Warner’s book is the story of her son Stephen’s desperate fight against the insurmountable odds of a formidable disease. Warner, who lives in Illinois with her husband, Bill, is the mother of local forestry consultant David Warner of Romney.
10 Years Ago — Oct. 13, 2010
The Hampshire County Commission made it official Tuesday in stating support for maintaining the “South Branch River Bridge” name for the new U.S. Route 50 bridge that spans the South Branch of the Potomac River just west of Romney. The County Commission vote authorized commission president Steve Slonaker to sign a resolution consisting of a formal request to the West Virginia Department of Transportation to have the “South Branch” bridge name made official.
Chaley Renee Tinker knows her horses, and her horses know her. The 10-year-old North River resident is a take-charge kid, and when she climbs on one of the family’s horses, she’s the one in control. Or, at least that’s how it’s supposed to be. “Sometimes I just hang on and be ready to correct his mistakes,” Chaley said about her own horse, Striker.
Members of the Hampshire County Cancer Coalition sponsored a hanging of the wreaths and the 11th Annual Breast Cancer survivor – awareness luncheon Oct. 4. The luncheon was held at The Bottling Works, following a wreath hanging at the courthouse.
