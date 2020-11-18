COVID-19 has hit 2 Romney businesses.
The Hampshire County Health Department has determined that an outbreak of the virus has occurred in the office of the Hampshire Review.
The small staff has a total of 4 positive cases.
The Health Department also confirmed a staff member at the Dairy Queen in Romney has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Review case is an official outbreak (number 865) under guidelines from the West Virginia DHHR Bureau of Public Health’s Division of Infectious Disease Epidemiology.
The Review office has been compliant in investigation and contact tracing. All staff contacts have been notified and quarantined.
Likewise, all Dairy Queen staff that had contact with the case there have been quarantined. The facility closed for environmental cleaning and was inspected by the health department before re-opening.
The Dairy Queen employee worked between Nov. 9 and 15. If you visited the eatery during those dates, you could have come in contact with the positive case. If you develop symptoms of the virus, get tested.
At this time the Review office is closed. The Hampshire Review will continue to have normal publications during the outbreak.
The Health Department reminds that it is important that all offices and places of employment follow the state and CDC guidance for COVID-19 precautions. Mask usage and social distancing is highly recommended in the office setting, even among co-workers.
