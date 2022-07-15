"Jeopardy!," the venerable quiz show had a Hampshire County surprise in tonight's episode, Friday, July 15.
Early in the 1st round, the $800 clue in the category "U.S. Places, Everybody!" came up with this answer:
"Self styled as West Virginia's first town, it dates to 1762 & shares its name with a 2012 presidential nominee."
The question was, of course, "What is Romney?" but none of the 3 contestants rang in to answer.
