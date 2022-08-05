MAKING HEADLINES
Sales tax holiday helps families save
West Virginia’s state sales tax holiday will run from today until 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8.
During the holiday, certain back-to-school items are exempt from sales tax – such as clothing, school supplies, instructional materials, laptops and tablets and sports equipment.
Farmers market vouchers available in Romney
Hampshire County residents over the age of 60 will be able to pick up farmers market vouchers beginning Monday, Aug. 8 at 1 p.m. at the Committee on Aging Administrative Office in Romney.
Seniors can remain in their car and have an application brought to them or walk in and fill one out. Bring proof of age such as a driver’s license or birth certificate. The monthly income guideline this year is $2,096 for 1 person and $2,823 for 2 people in the household. For more information, call 304-822-4097.
Also: Overnight paving work has begun along Main Street and High Street in Romney by the Division of Highways. Drivers can expect delays on those 2 roads from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Aug. 19, except on Friday and Saturday nights.
Roadwork will be between the Dairy Queen on the west and the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind on the east along Main Street, U.S. 50, and the stoplight and bridge on High Street, Route 28.
Although flaggers and a pilot truck will conduct traffic control, significant delays are expected. Parking on the 2 streets will be prohibited during the work.
As always, the work depends on the weather.
THIS WEEKEND
Romney Rotary to knight 3
ROMNEY — Patty Anderson, Bobby Miller and Bill Roomsburg will all be honored at today’s Rotary grill lunch as a part of the WV Peach Festival celebration.
The honor hasn’t been presented to a community member in a couple years, said Rotary member Laura Staley. Today, the club will announce the trio of honorees: Anderson for 2020, Miller for 2021 and Roomsburg for this year.
“This has been going on since 1980, and traditionally we honored 1 person a year, someone who gives back to the community and greater area,” Staley said.
Staley added that the honorees will be riding in the peach fest parade if they feel up to it – and if the weather cooperates.
Later this month, the Knights will be honored at a big banquet at Crystal Valley, with their families present.
• The knighting of the trio of honorees kicks off a bustling weekend in Romney; the WV Peach Festival brings pageantry, pet contests, peach-eating competitions, musical guests and over 120 vendors to the streets of Romney.
Also this weekend: The Capon Bridge Volunteer Fire Department’s 68th annual yard party returns in full force. Behind the fire hall, folks can enjoy an auction at 7 p.m. tonight and all-day action tomorrow, including a volleyball tournament (4 p.m.), country ham and BBQ dinners at 4:30, and a musical performance at 7 p.m. by Cross N’ Styles.
