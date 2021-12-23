A lot went on in Hampshire County during 2021 as we struggled through another year dominated by the fight against the Covid pandemic.
The Review has picked 5 of the biggest local stories of the year and we’re asking you to pick the winner — the news story that touched us most, for whatever reason, from triumph to tragedy to outrage.
Here are the 5 choices, in the order they became news.
Love Shack rescue
In early April more than 100 dogs were removed from a rescue operation that authorities said brought in animals from all over. The remains of another 20 were found on the property of Love Shack Dog Rescue, 383 Cabin Road, about 4 miles north of U.S. 50 off Timber Mountain Road.
“It’s just turned into a hoarding situation,” Sheriff Nathan Sions said.
The rescue from Love Shack drew in volunteers and other dog rescue operations from along the Atlantic seaboard and fueled weeks of outrage in Facebook groups.
Owner Sabrina Droescher has been charged with 103 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty in a case that has yet to get a trial date.
She sued to regain possession of 7 dogs, but was denied.
Boys make history
In their 57th season and on their 14th try, Hampshire High School’s boys basketball team found the road to Charleston in May.
The Trojans had won their sectional championship 13 times through the school’s history — only to lose in the regional finals each time and miss out on a chance to play in the state basketball tournament.
But a 52-41 victory over North Marion in their Region 1, Class AAA game changed the school’s Cinderella fortunes, sending the Trojans to state as the No. 8 seed with a 1st-round game against top-ranked Robert C. Byrd.
That’s when the boys made history a 2nd time, becoming the 1st 8th-seed in West Virginia history to upset the No. 1 team in the opening round. Hampshire netted a 53-47 victory over RCB before falling to Wheeling Central 61-49 in the semifinals.
A tragic fire
Stunned grief wracked Capon Bridge June 19 as the community learned that the fire that destroyed a house on the Northwestern Turnpike also claimed the lives of its 2 elderly residents, 81-year-old Bob Lovett and his 80-year-old wife, Genny.
Their impact on Capon Bridge over the last 50 years was the stuff of small-town legends.
He called Bingo at the fire hall. She made a legendary caramel cake and “her Texas Sheet Cake is a standard at every town event,” a neighbor’s daughter said.
He co-owned an excavating company. She was a kindergarten aide for decades and a co-founder of the public library.
They sang in the Methodist church choir.
“It is almost unbearable to think of,” church member Paul E. Davis posted on the Capon Bridge United Methodist Charge’s Facebook page.
Intervention at WVSDB
“The most thorough investigation” ever done of the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind turned up a litany of problems plaguing the 150-year-old institution.
The 44-page outline of the state’s late-April review found failings in nearly every area of the operation, from leadership to instruction to residential care and financial compliance.
Charleston’s response was swift after the State Board of Education adopted the Special Circumstance Review in June.
Officials from the State Department of Education began dramatic changes, upending plans that had been put in place in the spring. They consolidated all classes into 1 building, replaced the superintendent with a dean of students, moved administration into the academic building and proposed an ambitious $30 million renovation plan approved in December.
The changes led to a mass exodus of both teaching and support staff. A dearth of available nurses led to the reinstatement of weekly homegoings.
Conduct unbecoming?
Judge Carter Williams was charged in late October with violating the rules of judicial conduct in the aftermath of a traffic stop in Moorefield this summer.
Williams was stopped by Moorefield Police Officer Deavonta Johnson, for having a cellphone in his hand behind the wheel on July 11.
He has conceded many of the facts caught on body camera during the stop, but argues that they do not rise to the level of judicial misconduct.
During and after the stop, Williams called or talked face to face with the Moorefield officer in charge that night, Moorefield’s police chief and former police chief, Moorefield’s mayor and Chief Judge Charles Carl.
“Judge Williams has admitted at all times since the encounter that he was agitated, frustrated, upset, impatient, and worried about his daughters who were then at his residence awaiting his arrival at the time of the traffic stop, and he was rude, impatient, and abrasive during the encounter — and nothing more,” his response acknowledged.
