No students were injured in a minor bus accident this morning at U.S. 50 and A.A. Rogers Road between Augusta and Cooper Mountain.
Transportation Director J.W. See said the driver cut the corner too close, hitting a stop sign that busted out a window on the bus.
First responders were deployed from Augusta, Capon Bridge, Augusta, North River and Slanesville, along with ambulance crews from Augusta, Romney and the county service. Most were promptly cleared to return to station.
