MAKING HEADLINES
Bank robbed in Augusta
AUGUSTA — The Augusta branch of the Bank of Romney was robbed Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
Chief Deputy John Alkire confirmed the robbery at about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, and on Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office released a statement, saying that they are seeking the community’s help.
“The incident occurred at approximately 12:25 p.m., when the armed male entered the bank and demanded money,” the statement said. “Anyone with information can contact the WV State Police at 304-822-3561, the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office…or leave an anonymous tip on the sheriff’s office website.”
Two photos were released Thursday of the hooded, armed robber entering the bank. State Police are leading the investigation.
Covid takes 2 lives
The Hampshire County Health Department reported Wednesday that the virus took 2 more lives here, a 51-year-old male from Augusta and a 51-year-old male from Purgitsville. The total number of Covid-related deaths in the county is now 42. The Health Department continues to urge vaccination, social distancing and wearing masks in large crowds.
THIS WEEKEND
Foodie Friday returns to Co-op
Homemade fall favorites (with a twist) will be available on the Taggart Lawn today beginning at 4 p.m. and running until 6, or until the food runs out, as a part of the Co-op’s 4th Friday and Foodie Friday event.
There will also be an open mic from 5 to 7 p.m.
On Saturday: The River House’s Vocal Ensemble will be performing “Songs of the River” at the Capon Bridge arts venue from 6 to 7:30 p.m. This event is free, but donations are always welcome.
SPORTS
Golden Tornado storm Sunrise Summit tonight
The Hampshire Trojans (2-2) welcome Keyser (2-0) to Rannells Field this evening in a clash of local rivals starting at 7 p.m. Both teams are coming off big wins last week, as Hampshire beat Park View (Va.) 69-37 and Keyser defeated top ranked RCB 35-13. Keyser leads the all-time series between the 2 squads 40-17, and last year the Golden Tornado topped Hampshire 54-0. The bleachers are still under repair, therefore fans are asked to bring a blanket and chairs to enjoy the game.
Also: Check out the Sports Snapshots of the Romney vs. Capon Bridge volleyball game that happened last night at RMS.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Celebrating Capon Bridge
A look at what makes Capon Bridge unique –
We’ll also cover:
• Details about the closure of John J. Cornwell
• Preview of the annual Fall Art Show
• How the schools are faring against the virus
