Frye family
The Frye family reunion will begin at noon Saturday, Aug. 6, at the home of Lisa Frye, 141 Spring Hollow Road, Springfield.
Follow the signs to get there and bring a covered dish; meat will be provided. If you have anything for the auction, bring it.
For more information, call Lisa at 304-822-5752.
Amtower family
The Amtower family reunion will be held Sunday, Aug. 7, at American Legion Post 41, 66 S. Main St., Keyser.
Bring a covered dish. Lunch will be served at 1 p.m. Bring a hand-crafted item for the auction if you have one.
Pugh family
The annual Pugh reunion will be held Sunday, Aug. 7, in the Pugh Memorial/Capon Chapel Community Building on Christian Church Road.
Fellowship begins at 1 p.m. Bring a covered dish and drink to share. Tableware and fried chicken will be provided.
The reunion building is about 1.25 miles on the left just before the church on Christian Church Road heading south from Capon Bridge. For more information, call Daniel Pugh at 304-856-2230.
Mowrey Family
The descendants of Stanley and Ada Nealis Mowrey will hold their family reunion at the Capon Valley Ruritan in Yellow Spring on Saturday, Aug. 13.
The building will be open at 11:30 a.m. and the meal begins at 1 p.m.
Miller family
The family of Sylvester and Golda Miller will hold its reunion starting at noon Saturday, Aug. 13, at Central Hampshire Park, Pavilion E.
Bring a lawn chair and a covered dish for the meal. For more information, call Becky Fuller at 304-822-0697.
Varner and Nettie Hott family
The annual Varner and Nettie Hott Reunion will start at noon Sunday, Aug. 14, at Central Hampshire Park in Augusta.
Plates, cups, napkins and plastic ware will be provided. Bring a covered dish to share. All relatives and friends are welcome to attend.
For more information, call Emma at 540-858-3138.
Davy family
The Sam and Nathelene Davy reunion will be held Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Mill Creek Ruritan in Purgitsville.
Lunch will be served at noon. Bring a covered dish to share.
If you have an event coming up, let us know and we’ll add it to this roundup. Email it to news@hampshirereview.com or drop it by our office at 74 W. Main St., Romney. Deadline is noon Monday for each week’s paper.
