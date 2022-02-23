It was summer and Matthew and some friends were taking a trip to the center of the Earth. His friends were Keegan, Kane, Bentley, and Jacob. Matthew had just painted the digging machine blue and gold and called it the WV Express.
They needed lots of supplies for the trip. Keegan showed up with sleeping supplies. Kane showed up with drinks and food. Bentley showed up with video games. Jacob showed up with repair tools. Finally, they were ready to go through the Earth.
While they were on their journey through the Earth’s crust, the WV Express got low on gas. Luckily, Keegan looked at the map and there was a natural gas pocket up ahead. So, Matthew steered toward it, and they filled up. Then, they took off again.
Finally, they made it through the crust and they were in the steaming hot mantle. Everyone was getting hot because they were so deep down and there was no air conditioner.
“Calm down!” said Jacob. “I brought a portable air conditioner.”
“I brought extra water,” said Kane.
So, they all got a drink and turned the air conditioner on. Then, Matthew floored the gas and jerked everyone when they left.
“If we do this again, someone else is driving!” Keegan said.
By now, it was late and all the friends were getting tired.
Bentley said, “It’s midnight.”
So, Keegan pulled out the sleeping bags.
“Who’s going to drive while we’re sleeping?” asked Matthew.
“I have an autopilot button mixed in with my tools,” said Jacob.
It took Jacob a couple of minutes to install it, so the boys got ready for bed. Jacob pressed the button and it worked. They all got into their sleeping bags, turned off the lights, and fell asleep.
When they woke up, it was steaming hot. The air conditioner had melted and there were only tiny bits of half-melted ice.
“If you all want to live, help me build an air conditioner!” said Jacob. He touched the tools, but his hand felt like it was on fire!
“It burns!” he screamed.
“Get the last ice cubes and put them on Jacob’s hand,” said Keegan.
“We can’t touch the tools,” said Matthew.
Kane said, “Put the ice on the tools and put Jacob’s hand in a cast.”
It didn’t take them long to build it. Then, they turned it up high and took off. They had actually traveled through the mantle and the outer core, and that’s why it was so hot. Soon, they were on the other side of the beautiful Earth.
“We made it,” said Keegan.
“How are we going to get home?” asked Kane.
“We’re going to go through the same hole we came,” said Matthew.
“Yeah,” said Keegan. “Let’s go.”
“Which was first?” asked Jacob.
“Right is always right,” said Bentley.
“And wherever we go, I’m sure it will be an adventure,” said Matthew.
They were off, and by the way, Matthew was right about the adventure.
