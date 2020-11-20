MAKING HEADLINES
COVID keeps pounding county
Hampshire County moved back into Orange Status on the state’s 5-color COVID-19 map Thursday. The 2nd-worst status was fueled by both rising positivity rates and infection rates.
“Our case numbers are red, so please continue the utmost caution,” the Health Department said on Facebook Thursday morning.
The week’s results include an outbreak at the Hampshire Review, where 4 staff members tested positive in 1 day, and Romney’s Dairy Queen, where an employee tested positive.
DQ was shut while intensive cleaning took place and the patient and contacts were quarantined. The restaurant is now open again.
The Review, considered an essential business, expects to publish a paper next week, taking appropriate precautions for all staff.
Hampshire Schools were closed Wednesday and Thursday after being open the 1st 2 days of the week.
Students are expected to be back in the classroom on Thursday, Dec. 3.
Free drive-through testing is available today until 1 p.m. at the Hampshire Memorial Hospital parking lot.
• Springfield Valley Rescue Squad was taken off quarantine Thursday.
• In neighboring Mineral County, an outbreak at a Keyser nursing home has spread to 47 people.
• In Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan said the hospitals in Allegany and Garrett counties are at capacity.
Squirrel Fest postponed
The annual Squirrel Fest at Calvin Riggleman’s farm in Pleasant Dale has been postponed. It would normally be held this Saturday.
Riggleman said his barn where festival-goers eat, dance, drink and mingle is filled with the latest harvest.
No date has been set for the rescheduled event.
Country Club Mall sold
Country Club Mall in LaVale, Md., was sold Wednesday via online auction by an unknown buyer.
The auctioned property did not include the property occupied by Wal-Mart.
Auctioneer Ten-X said the price and buyer won’t be disclosed until closing.
Visit www.HampshireReview.com every day for the latest news of importance here.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Giving thanks
A 99-year-old’s grateful life
We’ll also cover:
• The start of buck season
• Christmas in Romney’s plans for Dec. 12.
• Sports’ fall flashback
Pick up a copy of the Review on Wednesday. It’s the best $1.05 you’ll spend this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.