‘Pickers’ head back to the Mountain State
The History Channel’s “American Pickers” are planning to return to West Virginia in March, and are on the hunt for interesting characters, items and stories.
The show is still taking the pandemic seriously, following all guidelines and protocols for safe filming in the state, but they want to connect with YOU – any collectors in the area who want to discuss their years of picking and tell some extraordinary stories.
Collectors interested in being considered for the show should reach out by phone at 646-493-2184 or email at americanpickers@cineflix.com. Include your full name, city, state, contact information and a brief description of the collection.
Note: Pickers will only pick private collections, so no stores, flea markets, museums, auctions or businesses open to the public.
VDOT reopens Route 522
VDOT reopened Route 522’s southbound lanes at the rockslide sits west of Winchester on Tuesday.
Officials have examined the site and determined the slide is stabilized enough to reopen the southbound lanes, they reported.
As of Friday morning, northbound lanes remain closed.
For those traveling along the route to Winchester, the detour is as follows:
For Route 522 North, there will be a right lane closure south of Route 654 (Marple Road) with traffic detouring south on Route 654, and then head west on Route 679 (Indian Hollow Road), then north on Route 600 (North Hayfield Road), then south on Route 684 to Route 522.
Review en route: Due to electrical issues at the Review’s printing plant earlier this week, the newspaper’s printing was delayed.
But good news! The paper came out Thursday on newsstands and was in the mail, along with the Weekender. If you haven’t gotten it in the mail yet, you can be sure it’s on its way.
The Review staff thanks you for your patience this week, and we appreciate your understanding.
Visit www.HampshireReview.com every day for the latest news of importance here.
The River House is bringing activities all weekend long
Step out of your shell and share your music, poetry or other creative passion at the River House during Open Mic night this Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. Participants will receive a 15-minute block performance when they sign up upon arrival. Food and drinks will be available for purchase at the café.
On Saturday: The River House will be hosting a Winter Seed Sowing 101 workshop on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. There are only 20 spots available for folks who want to learn how to build their own mini greenhouse...in a recycled container! Just bring a milk jug or two. No prior experience is needed and donations will be greatly appreciated.
Also on Saturday: the American Legion Post 137 on Capon Bridge is hosting a Karaoke Night from 8 p.m. to midnight. This event is open and free to the public. Come out and test out your vocals while meeting new and interesting people.
Also on Saturday: Anyone looking for wings that are okay with a journey up north should head to Short Gap Volunteer Fire Company for an all-you-can-eat (AYCE) dinner from 3 to 7 p.m. $20 includes wings and fries with drinks and dips. The price is $12 for kids 12 and under; $6 for kids six and under.
On Sunday: The River House will open its doors once and welcome guest artist Sue Kadel-Fehr to lead an ice dyeing workshop on Sunday from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Students must bring their own materials for this colorful and creative workshop. Registration cost is $25 and only 10 spots are available. Check The River House’s website or Facebook page for more information.
Check out our complete community calendar at www.HampshireReview.com any time.
Trojan win streak extends to 5
Tied 19-19 at half, the Trojans girls took care of business in the second half, scoring 34 points to beat Moorefield 53-37. Izzy Blomquist led all scorers with 27 while Liz Pryor finished with 14.
Hampshire hosts Frankfort: Tonight at 7:30 p.m. the HHS boys will play against Frankfort on Sunrise Summit.
Snow day, snow play
Over 50 of your best snow-day photos from this week
We’ll also cover:
• Tourism numbers in Hampshire County
• A look at how the Lord of the Rings youth wrestling tournament went on Saturday
• How our food banks are faring after the holiday season
Pick up a copy of the Review on Wednesday. It’s the best $1.05 you’ll spend this week.
