MAKING HEADLINES
Pair arrested in carjacking
A man and woman are in Potomac Highlands Regional Jail this morning on charges stemming from a carjacking Tuesday afternoon that started in Romney and ended with the vehicle being ditched on Trough Road in Hardy County.
Adriana Elaine Flanary, 28, and Jason Daniel Wolford, 35, both face a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle in Hardy County and charges of grand larceny and conspiracy in Hampshire County.
Hardy County authorities said sheriff’s deputies and Moorefield police were working their way north after being alerted that the stolen Chrysler Pacifica was probably headed their way.
A resident on Trough Road called in a vehicle that had been driven into a ditch and the tags matched the stolen vehicle. An arrest was made soon after.
Electrical fire
A faulty outlet at the Moose Lodge on U.S. 50 just east of Romney drew calls to 5 fire companies Thursday night.
Ultimately, only Romney’s squad worked the scene, which produced a lot of smoke. Nobody was injured.
The call came in a little after 10 p.m. Besides Romney, Springfield Valley, New Creek, Fort Ashby and Burlington along with the Romney Rescue Squad were called out.
Hand sanitizer recall
The Food and Drug Administration is recalling at least 75 brands of hand sanitizer because they carry high levels of methanol, often called wood alcohol.
At least 10 deaths have been linked to the sanitizers. The list includes popular brands carried at Wal-Mart.
For the complete list, go to FDA hand sanitizer updates
Visit www.HampshireReview.com every day for the latest news of importance here.
THIS WEEKEND
Stories and sales
If you want something for the kids today, the Hampshire County Public Library has a virtual story hour that it will livestream on its Facebook page at 1 p.m. This week’s theme is lumberjacks.
Central United Methodist, the little white church atop Cooper Mountain, will have a yard sale starting at 8 a.m. Saturday. Be prepared to socially distance.
Check out our complete community calendar at www.HampshireReview.com any time.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Going … going … gone
Take a look at what’s vanishing from the world around us
We’ll also cover:
• How Hampshire County schools are reacting to a student COVID-19 outbreak
• The disturbing numbers on Hampshire County’s census response
• The big news from Tuesday’s County Commission meeting
Pick up a copy of the Review on Wednesday. It’s the best $1.05 you’ll spend this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.