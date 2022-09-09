MAKING HEADLINES
Romney hydrant flushing starts Monday
ROMNEY — The Town of Romney Water Department will be flushing fire hydrants starting Monday through Sept. 23.
They want to remind residents that when these hydrants are flushed, discoloration of the water occurs. This discoloration and turbulent water aren’t harmful for your health.
Residents should check both hot and cold water for discoloration before doing any laundry or washing any dishes. If the water is discolored, house lines should be flushed through all available spigots until the water runs clear.
The State Health Department requires periodic flushing of fire hydrants, and the town Water Department said they appreciate all cooperation and apologize for any inconveniences.
Whiz kid: Leena Rajkotia, an 11-year-old poet, author and illustrator, is stopping by the Capon Bridge Public Library tomorrow, Sept. 10, for a meet-the-author event.
Tickets, which are available the day of the event, are $20. Leena is donating $5 from each ticket to the library’s Capon Bridge Museum fund. Attendees will receive a signed copy of her book, “The Waves of Life,” and additional copies will be available for purchase.
Also: Queen Elizabeth II passed away peacefully Thursday afternoon at the age of 96, marking the end of the monarch’s historic reign.
Gov. Jim Justice commented on the Queen’s passing, saying, “Cathy and I send our deepest condolences to the Royal Family as they mourn the loss of their Queen, mother, and grandmother. Queen Elizabeth II was a monumental figure not just in the UK, but for the world.”
He added, “As the longest-reigning monarch, she saw decades of change and should always be remembered for all she gave to her country.”
Visit www.HampshireReview.com every day for the latest news of importance here.
THIS WEEKEND
A full schedule for the weekend warrior
This Saturday marks the 4th annual Hampshire Highlands Arts & Music Festival from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The festival will center in downtown Romney toward the Taggart Hall Gazebo. Musicians will take the stage all day as various food vendors take orders from hungry attendees. Hampshire’s finest artists and artisans will showcase and offer their masterpieces to the public. Several activities for kids will be available and keep the family entertained as the parents take a stroll to the beer and wine garden. Artists will participate in a new feature: Quick draw, which allows attendees to view the painters create their pieces outside, in action. There will be judges to gift prizes to the best painters.
Also on Saturday: Swing by the Capon Bridge Volunteer Fire Department grounds from 12-6 p.m. to support the local veterans that gifted our freedoms. The festival will have live music, a live auction, numerous food vendors and just good ol’ relaxing time. A Freedom Ride will start at 10 a.m. (with breakfast) at Romney Cycle; take a route to Petersburg and back to CBFD grounds.
• On Sunday: Waddle over to the Riverview Farm on River Road to support the Hampshire County Co-op by entering the Rubber Ducky Race.
From 12-3 p.m., contestants can watch their duckies float down the Potomac River for a chance to win $500. Music and other activities will take place, along with a scarecrow-building contest.
If the weekend warrior wants to pregame Saturday and Sunday, The River House will hold an open mic contest tonight from 5-9 p.m. Three winners will have a chance to perform a paid 30-minute gig at the Hampshire Highlands Arts & Music Festival.
The vocally ungifted can linger and make friends while enjoying hors d’oeuvres and drinks.
Check out our complete community calendar at www.HampshireReview.com any time.
SPORTS
Bobcats post 70 in win over Shepherdstown
The Bobcats lit the lamp early and often on Wednesday evening scoring a total of 70 points in a blowout 70-44 victory over Shepherdstown. The Bobcats tallied 46 points in the 1st half as they improved their season record to 1-1. Next up for CBMS is a road trip to East Hardy on Wednesday, Sept. 14 with kickoff at 6:30 p.m.
Also: It’s Hall of Fame weekend at Hampshire High as Butch Kuykendall and Mac Watts will be inducted into the Hampshire County Athletic Hall of Fame.
The Trojans are scheduled to play against Rock Ridge tonight at Rannells Field with kickoff at 7 p.m. Watts and Kuykendall will be honored at halftime.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
History, music on tap for Capon Bridge fest
A look at the 13th Capon Bridge Founders Day Festival in our special section
We’ll also cover:
• The latest grand jury indictments – larceny, drugs and even a 1st-degree murder
• Updates on Purgitsville’s water situation
• Some of the financial bumps in the road as the county prepares for 3 new schools
Pick up a copy of the Review on Wednesday. It’s the best $1.05 you’ll spend this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.