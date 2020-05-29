MAKING HEADLINES
Virus outbreak at church
Health officials disclosed the outbreak Thursday afternoon, but have declined to identify the church, which Director Stephanie Shoemaker said failed to follow social distancing guidelines.
The outbreak likely occurred on May 10, the 1st day Gov. Jim Justice said churches could open. It was Mother’s Day.
Now 28 people here have contracted the virus; 14 cases are still active; 1 resident has died.
Animal control reshuffles
With the retirement of Col. David Gee, effective on Monday (June 1), the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office will be assuming the responsibility for animal control in Hampshire County.
Starting Monday you will need to call the Sheriff’s Office at 304-822-3894 to report an animal incident.
Shelter and Adoption will be directed by Patty Weakly. Shelter staff can be reached by calling 304-671-4704. To obtain information on adoptions call 304-359-0226.
Early voting continues
Just 18 people showed up at the Courthouse Wednesday for the 1st day of early voting in the June 9 election.
County Clerk Eric Strite said the usual 1st-day turnout is around 50. But, he noted, nearly 1,800 absentee ballots have been returned, nearly 15 times the usual total.
Early voting hours run until 4:30 this afternoon and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Next week you can vote at the Courthouse between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday or 9 to 5 next Saturday.
Also …
Another arrest; An Elkins man is the 2nd person arrested in the armed robbery of the CVS Store in Moorefield last August.
Brandon Forrest Carr, 32, was arrested May 19 in Princeton and is being held in the Southern Regional Jail in lieu of $100,000 bond on robbery and related charges.
Moorefield Police Investigator Steven R. Reckart announced earlier this month the arrest of Donna Lynn Wilfong, 46, who was charged with first-degree robbery and related charges.
Opening details: DMV now has a phone number to call to set appointments at the Romney office and 9 other locations for those people who don’t have Internet access.
The division announced the number, 304-558-3938, on Wednesday. It’s available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Celebrating our grads
Meet the Class of 2020 in our 2-part, 20-page section.
We’ll also cover:
• Everything we can tell you about the COVID-19 outbreak that sturck a Hampshire County church earlier this month.
• A last look at the issues and candidates in the June 9 election.
Pick up a copy of the Review on Wednesday.
