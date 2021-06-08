ROMNEY — Voters will decide today (Tuesday, June 8( which of 5 candidates will win the 3 4-year terms on Town Council, along with mayor and an unexpired council term.
Polls opened at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. Voting takes place at Town Hall, 340 E. Main St. Enter by the rear door.
Incumbents Gary Smith, Carl Laitenberger and DunCan Hott are all running for re-election. In addition Derek Shreve has abandoned an unexpired term he was filling and Lisa Hileman are also running.
Bill Taylor is running for the seat Shreve is leaving and Mayor Beverly Keadle is running for a 2nd term. Both are unopposed.
Results will be online here Wednesday morning.
