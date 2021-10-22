MAKING HEADLINES
Covid cases slowing down
New Covid-19 cases in Hampshire County slid Thursday to 19, making the active count 70 with 5 people hospitalized.
The county remained red in the state’s 5-color tracking system on Thursday. Again more than a quarter of Hampshire County’s cases over the last week are among people 20 and younger.
Pair indicted: A Moorefield man and Petersburg woman were indicted in Elkins federal court Wednesday on drug charges.
Scott Allen Greenwalt, 48, and Tonda Marie Hixenbaugh, 30, were each charged with 1 count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and another of “possession with intent to distribute meth. Greenwalt was also indicted on 3 counts of cistribution of meth and 1 count of unlawful possession of a firearm.
The duo are accused of working together to distribute more than 5 grams of meth, also known as crystal meth and ice, in the spring of 2021 in Hardy County and elsewhere in the Potomac Highlands. Greenwalt is prohibited from having a firearm because of prior felony convictions.
Visit www.HampshireReview.com every day for the latest news of importance here.
THIS WEEKEND
Hampshire to dance the night away
The Trojans will boogie down at their Homecoming dance Saturday night at the school from 8 p.m. until 11. Last year’s dance was canceled due to Covid-19 concerns, but with numbers seeming a little less scary this fall, the dance is on.
Also on Saturday: The River House’s Riverside Stage will welcome back Chris Haddox, a Logan County native, who will bring music, emotion and more to Capon Bridge. Tickets to the event are $10 in advance and $12 at the door, with folks aged 17 and under admitted for free.
Check out our complete community calendar at www.HampshireReview.com any time.
SPORTS
Gridders face Greenbrier East for homecoming
Hampshire (3-4) looks to get back on track with a home game tonight against Greenbrier East. The Spartans are ranked No. 10 in the most recent SSAC playoff rankings, coming in with a (5-2) overall record. Homecoming King and Queen will be crowned at halftime of the game. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Rannells Field.
Also: The Capon Bridge A-team finished the regular season undefeated (17-0). The Bobcats defeated Petersburg 2-0 (25-19, 25-21) in their annual “Dig Pink” game to wrap up the regular season. PVL playoffs are on Tuesday in Petersburg for the A-team.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Scaredy cats are coming
Your favorite felines will be crawling all over our pages
We’ll also cover:
• Will Western Maryland join the 35th State?
• Halloween happenings — we’ll tell you when and where
Pick up a copy of the Review on Wednesday. It’s the best $1.05 you’ll spend this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.