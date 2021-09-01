The remnants of Hurricane Ida are sending kids home early from school today (Wednesday, Sept. 1).
Hampshire County schools just announced that it will dismiss classes 2 hours early.
Hardy, Morgan and Mineral counties are also closing early. Allegany County, Md., called off school today. Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College is closing all its facilities at 1.
What remains of the eye of the storm is tracking across West Virginia today and is expected to cross the southeast corner of Hampshire County this afternoon.
The region is under a flash flood warning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.