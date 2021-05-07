SPORTS
Onward and upward
The Hampshire boys made history in their 1st-ever appearance at the state basketball tournament Wednesday. Their 53-47 defeat of top-ranked Robert C. Byrd is the 1st time a No. 8 seed has beaten the No. 1 seed in the opening round.
That victory put Danny Alkire’s Trojans (15-4) in the semifinals tonight against No. 5 Wheeling Central (13-2). Tipoff is at 7:15 in Charleston.
If the Trojans win tonight, they play for the championship at 5:30 p.m. Saturday against either No. 3 Shady Spring or No. 7 Winfield.
MAKING HEADLINES
Covid plagues schools, claims another life
The Covid-19 virus kept popping up in Hampshire County schools this week, pushing the high school into remote instruction on Tuesday and Thursday. Romney Middle School was also remote Thursday.
Cases have surfaced at HHS (5), RMS (1) and Springfield-Green Spring Elementary. All schools are on remote instruction today because that’s standard on Friday.
The death that the Hampshire County Health Department confirmed this week is is a 48-year-old woman from Romney. She is the county’s 34th covid fatality of the pandemic.
Two new cases were reported Wednesday, bringing the active count to 40 with 3 hospitalizations.
THIS WEEKEND
Bingo and pool (painting)
• Capon Springs Fire and Rescue Squad is also starting up Bingo Saturday night at the fire hall. The jackpot is $500. Doors open at 5:30 and calling starts at 6.
• Round 2 of painting a mural at the Romney Community Pool resumes at 9 a.m. Saturday morning. No artistic talent is required, just the ability to paint with in the lines of the design by John D’Amico.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
What a deal
The low, low interest rate secured for the school bonds will save taxpayers here millions .
We’ll also cover:
• She’s a “BuilderChick” — and she’s from Hampshire
• The Hampshire County grand jury has indicted 34 more people in its May term.
• Our haymaking series concludes with a look to the future.
