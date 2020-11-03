Campaign 2020

Unofficial local results in contested races

23 of 23  precincts reporting

Fire Levy

Yes 5,476 (68.8 percent; PASSES)

No 2,473

Library Levy

Yes 5,379 (67.7 percent; PASSES)

No  2,566

Prosecutor

Rebecca Miller (GOP)          6,382

Charlie Johnson III (Dem)   1,754

Delegate 58th District

(15 of 15 Precincts reporting)

George Miller (GOP)  6,401

Tom Harden (Dem)   2,405

STATE AND NATIONAL

Hampshire County Results 

President

Donald J. Trump (GOP)   78 percent

Joe Biden (Dem)            20 percent

U.S. Senate

Shelley Moore Capito (GOP)      6,488

Paula Jean Swearingen (Dem)   1,533

Congress, 2nd District

Alex J. Mooney (GOP)    6,375

Cathy Kunkel (Dem)      1,722

(0) comments

