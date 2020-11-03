Unofficial local results in contested races
23 of 23 precincts reporting
Fire Levy
Yes 5,476 (68.8 percent; PASSES)
No 2,473
Library Levy
Yes 5,379 (67.7 percent; PASSES)
No 2,566
Prosecutor
Rebecca Miller (GOP) 6,382
Charlie Johnson III (Dem) 1,754
Delegate 58th District
(15 of 15 Precincts reporting)
George Miller (GOP) 6,401
Tom Harden (Dem) 2,405
STATE AND NATIONAL
Hampshire County Results
President
Donald J. Trump (GOP) 78 percent
Joe Biden (Dem) 20 percent
U.S. Senate
Shelley Moore Capito (GOP) 6,488
Paula Jean Swearingen (Dem) 1,533
Congress, 2nd District
Alex J. Mooney (GOP) 6,375
Cathy Kunkel (Dem) 1,722
