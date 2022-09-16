MAKING HEADLINES
Road hog: Sheriff’s Office seeks info on unsafe driver
The Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the owner and operator of a white Toyota after a bout of unsafe driving occurred on Route 220 Monday.
A slew of photos taken from another driver on the road and the bus cameras show a white Toyota 4-door sedan passing a school bus on a blind curve on Route 220 over a double-yellow line. The Sheriff’s Office posted these photos on their Facebook page on Wednesday, asking that anyone with any information about the driver contact their office.
“As you can see, the operator clearly has no regard for their own safety,” the Facebook post read, “or the safety of others, including the school bus full of children.”
Anyone with any information should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 304-822-3894, through Facebook or anonymously through their website.
‘Life or death’: West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has joined a multistate bipartisan effort to urge President Biden to classify fentanyl as a “Weapon of Mass Destruction.”
There has been a record increase in overdose deaths related to fentanyl nationwide.
The action to declare fentanyl a WMD, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Drug Enforcement Administration would need to coordinate a response with other agencies – rather than treating the substance as a narcotics control problem.
“This is a matter of life or death,” Morrisey said. “We need to treat it as such.”
THIS WEEKEND
Rubber Ducky Race rescheduled for Sunday
Waddle over to the Rubber Ducky Race to support the Hampshire County Co-op this Sunday from 12-3 p.m. on Sunday. Contestants will watch their duckies float down the Potomac River for a chance to win $500. Music and other activities will take place, along with a scarecrow-building contest. Children’s games will keep the kids entertained.
On Saturday: Run for Recovery 5k will start at Taggart Hall in Romney at 9 a.m. A Recovery Resources event will follow from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m for recovery and social resources in the region.
Also on Saturday: Enjoy the last glimpses of summer and take your furry friend for a swim at Cacapon Resort State Park Beach from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Entrance fee is monetary donation to local Humane Society or helpful items such as: puppy chow, canned dog food, cat food, blankets, trash bags, bleach, paper towels and Dawn dish soap. Local Girl Scout Troop 15045 will accept donations. Pets must be on leash.
The River House will hold their 2nd session of their Folk Life Series from 1-3 p.m. This week they will focus on Appalachian recipes and discuss the unique history of Paw Paws and their importance to Appalachia. This is a free event.
Stay after to hear the discussion of Rick McCleary’s 40-year photography experience from 4-6 p.m. This is a free event that will look at McCleary’s current exhibition “Beauty and Melancholy”.
SPORTS
Trojans host Park View
Hampshire (1-2) football is looking to get back on track tonight at Rannells Field. The Trojans host Park View, a team they beat last year 69-37.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Washington takes down HHS
The Patriots defeated the Hampshire spikers 3-1 on Wednesday evening. HHS is now (3-3) on the season.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Heroes welcome
A salute to our county’s first responders in our annual Hometown Heroes section
We’ll also cover:
• Green Spring's haunted house and it’s spooky start to the season
• Everything you need to know for next week’s Founders Day fest in Capon Bridge
• Details on the new Covid shot – and what it means for flu season this year
