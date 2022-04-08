MAKING HEADLINES
Meet the delegate candidates
Video interviews with the candidates for the House of Delegates from the 88th and 89th districts are going live on www.hampshirereview.com and our YouTube channel today.
The hopefuls — all Republicans — were asked the same questions about their backgrounds and issues.
Incumbent Ruth Rowan and Darren Thorne are running in the 89th District that will serve the bulk of Hampshire County and the western end of Morgan County.
The 88th District covers the western third of Hampshire County and the area roughly south of U.S. 50 and west of Route 29. Parts of Mineral County are also in the 88th District. It has no incumbent.
Hampshire County residents Rick Hillenbrand and Stephen Smoot are running for the seat along with Mineral County’s Keith Funkhouser and Austin Iman.
Iman was not available for interview.
Martinsburg Proud Boy pleads guilty
A Martinsburg man called the head of the West Virginia Proud Boys has pled guilty to invading the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Jeffery Finley entered his guilty plea Wednesday in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. Documents entered in his case describe planning and interactions with the larger, loosely-knit Proud Boys organization.
The Proud Boys are often identified as a far-right extremist group. During a debate in September 2020, when asked to denounce militia groups, President Trump told members of the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by.” Leaders of the Proud Boys face conspiracy charges from Jan. 6, and the charging documents for Finley describe interactions with some of them.
Also:
• WVSDB begins spring break today. Students will be back in class on Tuesday, April 19. Hampshire County’s spring break starts with early dismissal next Thursday.
• Holy week begins in 2 days with Palm Sunday.
• Covid-19 was marginally more present in Hampshire County over the last week. The Health Department’s weekly update Thursday afternoon showed 8 cases with 6 active and none hospitalized.
The county remains green on the state’s 5-color tracking map.
Visit www.HampshireReview.com every day for the latest news of importance here.
THIS WEEKEND
All your eggs in 1 basket
This weekend offers ample opportunity for Easter fun with 4 different egg hunts, all around the county. This evening, the DECA, FFA, ProStart and Trojan media groups are hosting an egg hunt at HHS from 5 to 7 p.m., with crafts and a petting zoo making an appearance as well.
Saturday brings the Drug Court egg hunt at Hampshire Park, which begins at 1 p.m.
The Grassy Lick Community Center will host an egg hunt Sunday at 2 p.m., and Miss Mountain Laurel Outstanding teen Madison Deshong and her service dog are sponsoring another Sunday egg hunt, also beginning at 2 p.m. Attendance is limited to the 1st 100 RSVPs on the hunt’s Facebook page, so be sure to hop on over there to make sure there’s still room for you to attend.
Also on Saturday: Jim Morris & the Junk Mountain Band will be performing at the Bottling Works Saturday evening. The 7:30 p.m. concert is $10 for Arts Council members and $12 for nonmembers, and tickets will be available at the door.
Check out our complete community calendar at www.HampshireReview.com any time.
SPORTS
Girls 5th, boys 8th at Frankfort
On Tuesday night, the Trojan girls scored 47 points to finish in 5th place in Short Gap.
Milly Wilson took 2nd place in shot put and 3rd in discus. Teagan Werner finished 2nd in the 100-meter hurdles and Abby Hall crossed the finish line 3rd in the 1,600 meters.
The next meet for the Trojans is on Tuesday at Hampshire High.
Opening Day at Little League
Hampshire County Little League is celebrating Opening Day with activities starting at 11 a.m. Saturday. Food, games and fun will be on hand for the festival, which will last until 5 p.m.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Hopping toward Easter
We look at the fun for kids that happens this weekend
We’ll also have:
• A roundup of Easter services, other events and deals
• Our annual Easter Egg hunt through the pages of the paper
• A look at what’s next at the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind
Pick up a copy of the Review on Wednesday. It’s the best $1.05 you’ll spend this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.