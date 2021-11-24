Thanksgiving will turn into a long holiday weekend for most government employees.
West Virginia state offices, Hampshire County offices and both Romney and Capon Bridge town offices are all closed both Thursday and Friday.
The federal government only recognizes Thanksgiving as a holiday (no mail delivery), but don’t be surprised if a lot of those offices have skeleton crews, at best, Friday.
* * *
Hanukkah begins about as early as ever, running from next Monday, Nov. 29, for 8 days until Dec. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.