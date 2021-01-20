Most often, I find inspiration by taking a walk along the gravel road. Trees that have survived the harsh winters call me back day after day. I take in the fresh morning air and meditate on the gifts bestowed on the earth. My connection with Mother Nature comforts me and renews my spirit. As I look around, I ponder the roots of the old trees that have occupied this land for so long. Taking in a deep breath, I head home and reflect on the footsteps of those who have come before me.
News From the River House: Contact them for additional information at 304-856-2440 or visit their website at www.theriverhousewv.org. Due to the spread of Covid, The River House is temporarily closed. Art packets continue to be available for pick-up on the front porch. Check their website or Facebook page for information regarding future events and reopening schedule.
News From The Capon Bridge Library: Contact them at 304-856-3777 or visit their website at capon.bridge@martin.lib.wv.us.
The Library is open on Mon., Tues., and Thurs. from 11:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. At the present time, no small children are being admitted to the library. In addition, there is a limitation of 3 patrons allowed in the library at one time. Curbside service continues to be available. Books and movies may be requested by utilizing their website. No late fees are charged for books that are returned late.
Facebook story hour continues every Wed. at 11 a.m. Kids Crafts can be picked up on the front porch. The craft of the week is posted on Facebook by Thurs. evening.
The Library needs the following items: Lysol or Clorox wipes, hand soap and cleaning supplies. In addition, scotch tape, shipping tape, paper clips and reams of paper are needed. They also accept DVD’s and audios for their check out collection.
The Library continues collecting food for the Amazing Grace Food Bank. All non-perishable foods may be donated. In addition, the Library is a drop off site for the Hampshire County Animal Shelter. Items needed for the shelter include blankets, sheets and towels.
The West Virginia Kids Connect Access Point has been hooked up. Come by the library to sign up and your child will be able to log on anywhere in WV. Designed to assist children who do not have access to the Internet at home, all public schools, higher education institutions, county libraries and state parks are being turned into WIFI hot spots. To learn more, contact them at 1-866-K12-WIFI or look them up on the web at www.wvkidsconnect.net.
New Books on the Shelves (Donated by Friends of the Library):
“Chaos” by Iris Johansen
“The Boy From the Woods” by Harlan Coben
“ The Sea Glass Cottage” by RaeAnnThayne
“1st Case” by James Patterson
“Deadly Cross” by James Patterson
Congratulations to the Garrett Family for winning the December raffle. The February kids raffle is now available on Facebook. Participants are invited to guess the number of hearts in the jar.
Community Events:
Buffalo Gap is currently closed. They are scheduled to reopen on April 16.
Due to the spread of Covid, many events have been canceled. Please check their websites, Facebook posting, or contact them directly to confirm that the event is still being held.
Celebrations for the Month of January:
Jan. 27 – National Chocolate Cake Day. What a great day to recognize by baking a chocolate cake from scratch or simply purchasing one at the grocery store. Savor this little luxury.
Jan. 28 – National Kazoo Day. First invented in the 1840s, the Kazoo made its 1st appearance at the Georgia State Fair in 1852. Kazoos are readily available online at Amazon and various other websites. In addition, they can be purchased at Party City, Walmart and Target.
Jan. 29 – National Puzzle Day. This would be a great day to play a board game with your children, work a crossword puzzle or work together on a jigsaw puzzle.
