Election day has come and gone. The big question come Wednesday morning is: do we have a president? Do we have the old one or do we have a new one? Regardless which one is elected, the losing side is coming back with a vengeance. Looking for lost votes, early votes, late votes, absentee votes, anything to narrow the margin. The winning side will be celebrating and be dancing in the street. Oh my, the losing side, there are not enough words to decide how they feel, and their reaction… However, time marches on and we will have to give and love it and pray – a lot.
I imagine students like for November to roll around because they get several days off. The activities for Springfield Green Spring elementary are: Nov. 3, no school, Election Day; Nov. 9-18, Book Fair (check with school or Facebook for details); Nov. 11, no school, Veterans Day; Nov. 12, awards (masks required), PK-2nd grade at 9 a.m. and 3rd-5th grades at 10 a.m.; Nov. 13, report card day; Nov. 23-27, no school, Thanksgiving break.
There were a lot of darling cats pictured in last week’s issue of the Review. Looks like they are receiving good care and love. I made the pumpkin muffins in the week before last’s issue and they were outstanding. Everyone loved them. Hope you haven’t discarded that issue; you may want to try them.
Last Friday, Amanda Koontz and daughter Rylee were in Hagerstown.
Looks like Veterans Day is our next holiday. It’s like a lot of other holidays that we should celebrate everyday. Veterans are around all the time. Try to make it a priority this year to shake their hand and thank them for the service they did for their country, to keep it the Land of The Free.
Those who don’t recognize our country and flag are being disrespectful to our veterans. Enjoy the day off and recognize a veteran or 2, there is no limit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.