Back in time

100 Years Ago — Dec. 8, 1920
Ira V. Cowgill brought his wife home from the Garfield hospital in Washington last Thursday. She had been there on account of an injury sustained in an elevator in that city. Mrs. Cowgill is still in a greatly weakened condition from the injury.
J. S. Zimmerman left from Charleston last Wednesday to attend the session of the commission appointed by Governor Cornwell to draft laws for the issuance of the road bonds voted for in the recent election. Mr. Zimmerman is a member of the commission, which is composed of 5 members of the legislature.
John A. Veach, of Vanderlip, and T. F. Martin, of this place, have opened a store in Moorefield for the sale of army goods.
50 Years Ago — Dec. 9, 1970
A high of 56 degrees on the 4th and a low of 14 degrees on the 8th have been recorded by Miss Frances Vance. Precipitation measured 0.20 inches for the week.
Sp/4 Bobby Spring, of the 351st Ordinance Co., (AMMO), has received a handsome trophy for being the Outstanding Soldier of the Year. This award exemplifies outstanding achievement in his job specialties and overall leadership in the unit during the past year.
The annual Christmas dance, sponsored by the Romney Woman’s Club, will be held Dec. 26, from 9 to 1 a.m., at Seaton Hall, W. Va. School for the Deaf. Price, $6.00 per couple. Orchestra will be the Noteables.
40 Years Ago — Dec. 10, 1980
W. Va.’s turkey hunters enjoyed the greatest success ever during the 1st portion of the 1980 season, according to the DNR wildlife resources division. A record number of 3,462 turkeys were harvested during the 4-week season, which ended Nov. 15, exceeding the previous record of 3,430, established in 1969. Wildlife biologists predict the total harvest could exceed 3,600 after the close of the 2nd segment of the turkey season.
Here comes Santa Claus – right up the Main Street of Romney on Friday evening. Oscar and Bill Preston of Frostburg, Md., have provided Santa’s sleigh for this grand parade. It is a 22-foot mechanical float equipped with all types of Christmas lights and decorations. The Prestons assure us that Rudolph will be the lead reindeer and the Romney Woman’s Club promises that the parade will give us all the Christmas spirit.
The Music Department of the W. Va. School for the Blind will present an evening of Christmas music on Tues., Dec. 16, in the school auditorium. The groups that will be performing are the Concert Band and the Chorus. The band will present such Christmas arrangements as “Holly Jolly Christmas,” “Sleigh Ride Express,” “Little Drummer Boy,” and an audience sing-a-long entitled “Sing of Christmas.” The Chorus will sing “Twas the Night Before Christmas” and “Little Baby Jesus.”
30 Years Ago — Dec. 12, 1990
Hunters harvested a state record of 83,038 deer during the annual 2-week buck season that ended Dec. 1, according to Bob Miles, chief of Division of Natural Resources’ wildlife resources section. The 1990 total was a 12 percent increase over last year’s record kill of 74,035.
On Tues., Nov. 27, the 1st laser surgery was performed at Potomac Valley Hospital in Keyser. The procedure, a laparoscopic cholecystectomy, was performed by Dr. Suratkal V. Shenoy, board certified general surgeon and Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. The patient was Mrs. Carolyn Miller, a resident of Westernport, Md. In preparation for this surgery, Dr. Shenoy received extensive training at both the Houston Laser Institute and Northside Hospital Laser Center in Atlanta, Ga.
Elizabeth Keadle, harpist, and Lauren Ross, recorder, will be featured in an English Renaissance Interlude to be performed in Romney. To enhance this Christmas Season, the Romney Business and Professional Organization has invited Elizabeth to perform and English Renaissance Interlude for your pleasure at the Romney Presbyterian Church on Sun., Dec. 16. Elizabeth, assisted by Lauren, will present a musical play set in an English Manor in the Year of Our Lord, 1560. The performers will be costumed and their program will include writings, customs, traditions and music from the Renaissance Period.
20 Years Ago — Dec. 13, 2000
Kelly’s Nursery & Greenhouse owner Curtis Eugene Kelley started in August preparing for this holiday season’s supply of poinsettias. His nursery grew about 1,600 plants. Always a poplar item with shoppers, Kelley’s has sold over 1,000 poinsettias.
Any lingering doubts about the reality of Corridor H are quickly dispelled when turning off state Route 55 onto Rock Oak Road near Baker in Hardy County. A construction crew buzzed around in bone-chilling cold at the site where a series of giant steel-supported concrete columns were seemingly growing out of the ground. The columns will support a short section of the 4-lane that will span the gap in the ridgeline where the narrow country lane that is Rock Oak Road travels through.
After the numbers were tabulated, Hampshire County was ranked 3rd in state for the number of bucks taken during the 2-week buck gun season that ran from Nov. 20 through Dec. 2. Hampshire County’s figures nearly mirror last year’s total, which was 3,306. But both were a significant increase from the drought-like conditions observed in 1998, when Hampshire County reported only 2,556 bucks taken during the season.
10 Years Ago — Dec. 8, 2010
The Division of Highways is well prepared for the pending winter weather. The DOH salt bins at Romney, Capon Bridge and Slanesville are full, according to Gerald Wilson, maintenance assistant at Burlington. “We have close to 2,000 tons of salt in the county,” said Wilson. In addition, Wilson said, each facility has an ample supply of liquid calcium. “The county has about 10,000 gallons of liquid calcium,” Wilson said. Liquid calcium is used to lace–mix with the salt mixture.
Every child should have at least a chance to tell Santa what he or she wants for Christmas and the Slanesville Hardware Store is making it possible. The store has a special Santa’s mailbox set up so children can have a place to mail their letters to Old Saint Nick. Cindy Caldwell, secretary for the Slanesville General Store and the hardware store, said there have been numerous letters mailed to Santa.
The Herders and Homemakers 4-H Club has been busy this holiday season serving others. Club members recently participated in 3 projects. The 1st one involved making a donation of nonperishable food items to the local food pantry. Nathan Coyle and Elijah Lipps made the donation on behalf of the club.
