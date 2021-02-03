DAVIS — Fifteen Cub Scouts, along with family members and friends, went to great heights on Friday, Jan. 29 to go sledding at Blackwater Falls State Park. Located in Davis, WV, Blackwater Falls State Park, at over 3,500 feet in elevation, more than a half a mile higher than Romney, is the highest incorporated town in West Virginia, which explains why despite there being no snow in Hampshire County on the 29th, there was plenty in Davis.
The temperature was crisp, about 15 degrees, but those who remembered their Scouting lessons on dressing in layers were comfortably warm. The lack of wind, clear skies and a full moon made for excellent nighttime sledding and a great time. To make things even better, along with the Scouts sledding for free, the pack also paid for all the hot cocoa everyone could drink, and pack Treasurer Barbie Hillenbrand made and decorated dozens of gingerbread and sugar cookies! Barbie even gave the friendly and helpful Blackwater Falls park personnel cookies; she sure knows how to make friends!
The sled run at Blackwater Falls is a half-mile long, and is advertised as the longest sled run on the east coast. In order to sled down the hill, you 1st have to get to the top, a trip that is made very easy by sitting in your sled and riding on what is essentially a very long and straight conveyor belt. Committee Chairman Rick Hillenbrand discovered an additional bonus: if you laid down in the sled on the ride to the top, you would get a nice back massage as the conveyor belt went over the rollers, all while staring at the massive, star-filled sky.
After renting the Durbin Rocket steam train for a charter trip last summer, finding Covid-safe and fun activities for the Cub Scouts to do has been one of the highest priorities of Pack 32’s leaders and committee, and this sledding opportunity was perfect. Because so many people were bundled up with ski masks over their faces, it wasn’t easy to see all the smiling faces, but based on how many people stayed until the bitter end of the 2-hour session, they must have had fun. As mom and Den Leader Kerri Haza said, “Sadie is already asking to go back again! She and Josh rode down 6 times, I rode once with her. Seth rode down the most of us. We all got to ride down a bunch of times. What a great time had by all.” The Blackwater Falls sledding activity is so popular that most sledding sessions are sold out weeks in advance. For those Scouts who could not attend the sledding on Jan. 29, the pack has reserved tickets to return for sledding on the afternoon of Feb. 28.
Due to the recommendations to not meet in large groups presently, the individual dens of Cub Scout Pack 32 are predominantly meeting virtually presently. This has created some challenges, but the Scouts continue to work on their advancements, with some already completing their rank advancement for the program year. Should the Covid indoor group meeting restrictions continue into the spring, the pack leadership is looking to recommence outdoor meetings when the weather gets warmer.
The Scouts of Cub Scout Pack 32 predominantly attend the following schools or are home schooled: Romney, Augusta, Springfield–Green Spring, John J. Cornwell and Slanesville Elementary Schools and the WV Schools for the Deaf and the Blind, and new members are always welcome. If you know a boy or girl entering grades K-5 this year who is interested in joining Cub Scouts, now is the perfect time to get started for the 2020-21 program year. For more information contact Pack Committee Chairman Rick Hillenbrand at cell phone 703-477-5835 or look for Cub Scout Pack 32 online via www.BeAScout.org.
