Back in time

100 Years Ago — Nov. 17, 1920
Mr. and Mrs. L. H. Wolford and children have moved to town from Ford Hill, and have an apartment in the Hampshire Motel.
Beginning on Sunday night and continuing until Thursday we had the worst sleet we ever saw for the time of year, also some snow fell.
Sugar is back to 9 cents a pound wholesale, in New York, but it costs 16 cents in Romney. And we haven’t anything to mix with it, either.
50 Years Ago — Nov. 18, 1970
Miss Frances Vance, official weather observer, reports the high temperature for last week at 66 degrees on Nov. 12. The low for her reporting period was this morning when a 23 was registered. Precipitation for the week was 1.59 inches.
District 1 winners for the 1970-71 Make It Yourself With Wool competition were selected Sat., Nov. 14, from a group of 30, participating in a fashion show at Romney. The fashion show was under the direction of Miss Virginia Pancake. Senior winner, Miss Suzette VanMetre, of Shepherdstown, modeled a red fleece lined poncho with green and white trim and green pants. Senior runner-up was Miss Krista Harsh of Eglon.
The Romney Rotary Club honored the Hampshire High School football team, coaches and managers with a Victory Dance and dinner last Saturday. The meal was prepared by the Ladies’ Auxiliary of the American Legion. It featured steaks, which were prepared and served by Rotarians. Table decorations were furnished by Romney Orchards, Inc., and the teams’ dates were supplied with corsages by The Bank of Romney. Following the dinner, the team and their dates were guests at a dance, which was open to the general public. The Trojans are the 1970 Tri-Valley and Potomac Valley Conference champions.
40 Years Ago — Nov. 19, 1980
Dr. Jeffry S. Life’s new addition to the waiting room of his Medical Clinic, Romney, is a commissioned oil painting of his office by Artist George D. Sansom, Sunrise Summit, Romney. George said, “the office building was an interesting subject to paint, even though it has been attractively remodeled, it still has its old style character.” Old and restored buildings of the Romney area have been of interest to George including those painted of Parker’s Old Stone House and Old Schoolhouse Building.
W. Va. Hunters harvested 9 wild boars during the Nov. 1 – Nov. 5 boar season in parts of Boone, Logan and Wyoming counties, according to wildlife resources division chief, Bob Miles. Miles said, “Although 6 hundred permits were issued, only 402 licenses were purchased and approximately 75 percent of these individuals actually hunted. Last year, 200 permits were issued and 3 boars were killed.”
Santa’s Shop will be held at the Hampshire County Library all day on Dec. 11, 12 and 13. This is a special “shopping center” with items priced under $1.00 for children to purchase gifts for family members and friends. Gifts will be wrapped and tagged, ready to place under the Christmas tree.
30 Years Ago — Nov. 21, 1990
An elementary reading teacher who once turned down an opportunity to attend law school at William and Mary College because teaching was “in her blood” was named W. Va.’s 1991 Teacher of the Year last Friday at the Cultural Center in Charleston. Rae Ellen McKee of Slanesville Elementary was selected from 40 candidates nominated as county winners.
The staff and Friends of the Hampshire County Public Library are planning a gala Christmas season with a variety of special events. Children and adults will be enchanted by the Theatre W. Va. Marionette Show, “Cinderella,” presented by the Friends of the library as a holiday gift for the community on Sat., Dec. 1. The show is free and presented with financial assistance through an Arts and Humanities grant from the Department of Education and the Arts Division of Culture and History.
Miss Melanie Thrower was selected as an entrant in the 1991 Miss W. Va. USA Pageant, held in the ballroom of the Radisson Hotel in Huntington. Miss Thrower competed with girls from all over the Mountain State, being judged on evening gown, swimsuit and personality interview, no talent was required.
20 Years Ago — Nov. 22, 2000
A record 13 bald eagles were hatched and reared in W. Va. nests this year, says the W. Va. Division of Natural Resources. According to a recent Associated Press story, the DNR’s nongame wildlife program monitored 10 active bald eagle nests this year. Eight of them produced offspring. The nests are in Hampshire, Hardy, Mineral, Grant and Pendleton counties.
Better watch out and better not pout – Santa Claus is coming to town. Only this time, there will be no reindeer. Instead, St. Nick will be perched atop a fire engine as the jolly old man rides through town during the annual Christmas parade. Organizers are putting the finishing touches on the parade, which already includes at least 14 units, according to coordinator Kaye Strawn.
The words “let’s go camping” were all that needed to be said to the W. Va. School for the Blind students back in September. The camping trip included both the elementary and secondary students. The location was the Wapacomo Camping grounds about 8 miles south of Romney on River Road. The W. Va. Lions Club organization was tremendous with their support and assistance with this outing. The children took nature walks, chased one another, played tag, played in nearby swings, gathered firewood and kept the fire going continuously for 3 days.
10 Years Ago — Nov. 17, 2010
Hampshire County will be well represented at West Virginia University this year. Former Hampshire County resident Macy Miller has been selected as the new WVU Ms. Mountaineer. Miller was recognized Saturday in Morgantown during the halftime show at the WVU vs. Cincinnati game.
School is about more than reading, writing and arithmetic. It’s also about learning the history of where the nation came from, how it got to where it is and who helped bring it to this point. And the children of Augusta Elementary School got a lesson in some of the nation’s history last Friday by meeting veterans who helped shape the past by their military service. Honoring local veterans, as well as those who are currently serving, has been a longtime tradition for Augusta Elementary, according to 1st-grade teacher Alana Funk.
Students enrolled in Slanesville Elementary School recently completed a Walk-a-Thon to raise money to help maintain and build recreational facilities at the Slanesville Health and Recreation Park. Fifth-grade student Kyla Rubenstein presented a check to Slanesville Ruritan representative Gary Edwards for $2,469.71. Kyla collected the highest individual donation amount of $90.
