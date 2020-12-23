New Arrival
Autumn See
Emily, MaKenna and Wyatt See announce the birth of their baby sister.
Autumn Faith See was born at 7:59 a.m. Oct. 21, 2020, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg. She weighed 8 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.
Proud parents are J.W. and Trista See of Purgitsville. Paternal grandparents are Jim and Cheryl See of Purgitsville. Maternal grandparents are Tommy and Sharon Barnes of Romney.
