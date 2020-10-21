When you think of Scouting, many things come to mind, but one of the fundamental life skills that Scouting teaches is involvement in your local community through service to the community. If you drove down Romney’s East Main Street this past Saturday around noon you may have noticed nearly 50 Cub Scouts, leaders and family members giving their Adopt-a-Spot, across from the Hampshire Review, a sorely needed clean up and overhaul.
In the past, the little park, complete with a nice bench for sitting and a solar powered lamp pole, has been a nice spot to sit and rest, especially when the flowers were in bloom. However, due to the recent major work on the sidewalks and the street in front the Adopt-a-Spot, followed by the restrictions due to the COVID pandemic, the Scouts had not been able to work on their adopted spot – and it looked it.
When forming a committee, it always helps to have people with complimentary skills, and Cub Scout Pack 32 is fortunate that their Treasurer, Barbie Hillenbrand, is an artist with a vision. After developing a detailed plan for what the Adopt-a-Spot will look like in the future, Barbie obtained a grant from the Refresh Restart Romney group, and a huge discount from the Romney Tractor Supply in order to purchase about 450 flower bulbs, and she then developed a work plan for the Cub Scouts.
Even before the appointed start time on Saturday, workers started showing up and got to work, picking up all sorts of trash, from candy wrappers, to water bottles, to cigarette butts (yuck), and then weeding and trimming the bushes and tree, and with the help of an old fashioned wrecking bar removing the rotting wood from the old flower bed frame. Barbie’s master plan included 9 concentric arcs of flower bulbs to form a 12-foot rainbow that with the help of Mother Nature will bloom next spring. There were so many people planting flower bulbs that it was challenging to not obliterate the planting arcs drawn in the soil. Thanks to the instruction from his mom Jennifer, kindergartner Phineas Timbrook will probably always remember that you plant flower bulbs “Gnome hat up!” The flower bulbs planted included daffodils, tulips, grape hyacinths, crocuses and anemones.
Additional plans for the Adopt-a-Spot include more plantings, the installation of a border fence that looks like colored pencils, stepping stones personalized with Cub Scouting emblems and first names, a “Pencil Sculpture” and an area for the installation in the future of outdoor musical instruments.
As we continue to adjust to living with the pandemic, Cub Scout Pack 32 will be shifting their meetings back to Romney First United Methodist Church effective Oct. 14 at 7 p.m., but following a strict set of COVID protocols that include mandatory mask wearing for everyone in 4th grade and above. The Scouts of Cub Scout Pack 32 predominantly attend the following schools or are home schooled: Romney, Augusta, Springfield – Green Spring, Slanesville and John J. Cornwell Elementary Schools and the WV Schools for the Deaf and Blind, and new members are always welcome. If you know a boy or girl entering grades K-5 this year who is interested in joining Cub Scouts, now is the perfect time to get started for the 2020-21-program year. For more information, contact Pack Committee Chairman Rick Hillenbrand at cell phone 703-477-5835 or look for Cub Scout Pack 32 online via www.BeAScout.org.
