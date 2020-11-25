Want to send happy Thanksgiving wishes to each one — this year is very different because of COVID – but we are Blessed People because of God’s Love, “for he is good; for his mercy endureth forever.” (1 Chronicles 16:34)
Sending special anniversary wishes to Richard and Brenda Haines on Nov. 25, and belated birthday wishes to Kathy Hawse on Nov. 20.
Folks from Bethel Baptist Church were delivering fruit baskets to the elderly and shut-ins in the neighborhood Saturday.
Samantha and Richard Meese of Shady Springs are at the family camp in Pot Lick Cove for opening of deer season.
Vick Saville of Myrtle Beach, N.C., and son Darren Saville of Virginia are spending the week here with his brother, Larry Saville.
Well, Horn Camp has good news — as reported last week the election ballots were missing, but were found buried in Horn Camp Harry’s burrow (in case you forgot, Harry is the local weather-predicting groundhog that appears on Feb. 2). All officers reclaimed their official offices, according to Mayor Ernie.
