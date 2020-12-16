There is not much to write about. A lot of people are staying at home with COVID around every corner. It’s hardly safe to go out for necessities. We stayed in our car, this past Saturday night, when the Koontz family took in the Festival of Lights in Augusta. A lot of time and work went into setting this light show up and hundreds of people get to enjoy them. From there we went to Cumberland and viewed several streets with decorations and to Corriganville to see that light show. All in all, Hampshire’s Festival of Lights had the best quality and quantity. We really enjoyed it.
Dusty Twigg of Petersburg visited with Gig Smith for a few minutes on Sunday afternoon.
Birthday wishes to Rylee Koontz who turns 11 on Dec. 23.
It is sad to miss out on some of the Christmas celebrations this year, like church programs, caroling inside candlelight services, parties, etc. We always have faith and hope things will get better, and remember the real reason for Christmas. God loved us so much that he sent his only son in the form of a baby born in a manger. I wish all the readers and their families and very merry Christmas!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.