As I sit here and write this, my hope is that there will still be a roof on my house tomorrow. My house is surrounded by huge, old oak trees. Yesterday I couldn’t see any grass in my yard because of the fallen leaves. This morning, the wind has cleared the yard but has created a huge job for my next spring cleaning: clearing the leaves from all of the flower beds.
I hope everyone got out to vote on Tuesday. It was a long day for me beginning at 5:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. I have worked the polls for many years and was so happy to see the great turnout for the vote this year.
We will be celebrating Veterans Day next week. It is a great time to remember all those who have served and died to protect our freedoms, the right to vote and to worship as we wish. If you meet a veteran in the next few days, or a soldier who is currently serving, thank them for their service.
The annual community thanksgiving service will be hosted by Ebenezer Christian Church this year and will be held at Giffin’s Funeral Home at 7 p.m. on Nov. 22. This will allow for social distancing. No refreshments will be served and there will not be a choir. Someone will be performing special music.
The Capon Valley Ruritan will again this year be co-sponsoring with the Marine Corps a “Toys for Tots” program. I will have more detailed information in my next column.
Happy birthday wishes to: Amy Brill, Nov. 6; Sue Keller and Seth Vanderlinden, Nov. 10; Tim Wingfield, Nov. 12; and John Hammond, Nov. 15.
