The Capon Valley Ruritan Club has been involved with the Marine Corps “Toys for Tots” program for many years. I have been involved with the program for 20-plus years and it has been successful for all of those years. It is my hope that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be a success again this year. If you know of a child who needs a toy for Christmas, please call me and register them 304-856-2816. We will be distributing the toys on Dec. 19 at the Ruritan Club in Yellow Spring between noon and 4 p.m. Many of the locations where we normally collect toys are closed due to the pandemic. If you wish to make a donation and have a problem, call me and I will see that your donation is collected. If you prefer to make a monetary donation instead of a toy, you may send checks payable to me, designated for Toys for Tots to P.O. Box 72, High View.
The Timber Ridge Christian Church has canceled all church services for the past 2 weeks. It is the hope that limited services will be resumed in December. Church decorations have been scaled back for this year.
The Capon Valley Ruritan Club will hold a board meeting on Dec. 8 and will decide at that time if a regular member meeting will be held on Dec. 15.
I hope everyone had a happy Thanksgiving celebration with their family.
Everyone please be careful and follow health department guidelines, wear a mask, practice social distancing and avoid large public gatherings.
Happy birthday wishes to: Stuart Szelmecki and Crystal Spaid, Dec. 2; Judi Dewitt, Dec. 8; and Shelva Switzer, Rosie Rollins and Melissa Lockhart, Dec. 11.
