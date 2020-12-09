I have news about the passing of 3 well-known people from this area. Bobby Lafollette from the Capon Springs/Yellow Spring area celebrated his 80th birthday in July 2020. He was 80 years old and still working at Riverside Auto Parts and Service as head mechanic. He was liked and respected by all the folks who knew him. He passed away while hunting a wooded area of Yellow Spring a few weeks ago. Sympathy is extended to his family, friends and co-workers.
Richard Sears and his wife, Mary, lived just outside Capon Bridge on Cold Stream Road near the trout pond. They were both active in the Capon Bridge Senior Center and community. Mary passed away several years ago but Richard remained active at the center. His health began to fail and he spent time in and out of nursing homes. His booming voice and laughter will be missed. May he rest in peace.
Cheryl “Sherry” Cave, 63, died at her home very unexpectedly last week. She loved to care for her family and grandchildren. She was loved and respected by all who knew her. Sympathy is extended to her family and friends.
I hope everyone had an enjoyable Thanksgiving and a healthy one. We have so much to be thankful for, Count your blessings. One of them is the sight and sound of Christmas. I love the large Christmas Cards erected along Route 50 by the Arts Council. Every time I drive to Romney, I see them all and the Christmas decorations and lights on all the homes and in yards bring back memories of other Christmas seasons. As children growing up on the family farm during the late 40s and early 50s, Christmas was not extravagant. Dad would take the farm tractor and cart, with us in the cart, and drive to the back pasture where all the cedars grew. We would pick one and then cut it down. To this day the smell of a cedar tree means Christmas to me. We did not have electric lights for the tree. We strung beads and ornaments made from foil, paper chains that we colored, cut and assembled, and anything else we could find to make it beautiful. Candy canes and oranges would appear on Christmas morning with that long-desired doll under the tree. Today we have so much stuff to decorate with that we can only use part of it. I have collected the ornaments from Timber Ridge School for many years and have a complete set, which I place on the tree every year. I also like to gather evergreens and boxwood to make wreaths for family and a few friends. White pine, holly, cedar, boxwood and pinecones from the home farm have special meaning to me. I like to place these on Mom and Dad's graves during the holiday season.
I was in Romney last Friday and visited the Co-op to see all the beautiful things displayed for sale. I have plans to go back and do some Christmas shopping. I saw many one-of-a-kind items that I would love to have. I am beginning to get excited about Christmas. Giving gifts reminds me of the greatest gift of all–baby Jesus.
