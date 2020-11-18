Birthday wishes to Carla Wilkins, Phyllis Lambert Gaydos and Linda Weaver on Nov 21; Shaylynn Simms and Chris Crouse, Nov 24; Sharon Montgomery, Bryson Pownell and Brayden Pyles, Nov 25; Donnie Montgomery, Jim Stafford and Cathy Daniels, Nov 27; Josiah Bohrer and Grant Walls, Nov 30; little Lilly Heavner and Bo Long, Dec. 1; our daughter Cindy Parker and Robert Dink Pownell, Dec. 2.
Anniversary wishes to Jeff and Megan Eaton, Dec. 1.
As of this week school instruction is in the classrooms, which means kids are allowed to attend. Virtual means in-home with laptops. I was getting confused.
No school the week of Nov. 23-Dec. 2 Thanksgiving break. Go to school on Dec. 3 off Dec. 4, as of now. Check each day.
The family of the late Sam and Virginia Montgomery will be having their annual Christmas dinner on Saturday, Dec. 12, with the meal at 12:30. They are asking you bring your mask. Any questions, contact Beverly or Sharon. Meat will be provided with plates, silverware and napkins, Santa will likely be there a Bingo game.
The lights at Central Hampshire Park will start at 5 p.m. Nov. 28, running through Jan. 1 daily from 5:30 until 10 p.m. each night. If you are like my family we go through a few times. Thank you, Hampshire Parks and Rec.
Prayers to Izik Pownell, Joyce McDonald, Terri and Mike Santymire, Dallas Fowler, Scottie Bohrer, Keithie Lambert Jr., Ethan Sowers, Willie Galliher, Lorie Zebarth, Anthomy Voit, Terry Alkire, and those having surgery, Michael Moreland and Vickie Malcolm.
Please have a safe and happy Thanksgiving. Any news call or email bundy1@frontier.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.